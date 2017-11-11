Trumplandia: Nov. 4 — 11, 2017

The Manchurian Candidate Edition!

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 37% — down from 39% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 44% — up from 43% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets- O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the President, we start it all with a little Tweet like this:

Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Far East Swing

The week of our Trump — Nov. 4, 2017: Marking a year since his historic election victory on Nov. 8, 2016, President Donald J. Trump conveniently shuffled off to the Far East where Russian election meddling, mass shootings and low approval ratings barely mattered.

The longest trip to the region since President George H. W. Bush did it in 1991, Trump’s much anticipated jaunt was filled with hopes of addressing trade issues and a military threat in North Korea.

Filled with much pomp and circumstance, the trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and ultimately the Philippines was at least an ambitious attempt to further American business interests abroad after dropping out of Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) days after his swearing in. In the end, the excursion felt like a love fest where all host nations appeared to be courting our presidential golf pro with the hopes of currying his favor.

While Trump-backed Republicans in New Jersey and Virginia suffered defeat at the polls, and while more of the his inner circle were submitting to interviews by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, his well-timed trip allowed him to trade a hostile media at home for mostly state-controlled media abroad.

Trump enjoyed a week of colorful military parades and lavish dinners in his honor as well as the attention from two democratic leaders, two Communist leaders and an honest to goodness dictator.

In the end, just like at home, all roads still led back to his puppetmaster, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The trip began last Friday with a visit to Hawaii and Pearl Harbor on Nov. 3.

After landing in Honolulu, protestors, some holding signs that read: “Welcome to Kenya,” mocked the president who once sent detectives to the 50th state in order to prove former President Barack Obama was not born there but in Africa, and therefore not a legitimate president.

Trump visited Hawaii for a briefing by the U.S. Pacific Command military leaders regarding North Korea and other issues ahead of his trip.

Held a week before Veterans Day, the president visited Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona memorial honoring those lost in the 1941 attack by Imperial Japan. By Nov. 5th Trump was landing at Yokota Air Base outside of Tokyo to begin his tour of Asia.

Greeted by cheering members of the U.S. military, Trump gave a speech to assure Japan of its “treasured partnership” even in the wake of ballistic missile tests by North Korea in which the missiles’ trajectory carried them over the island nation.

Never a member of the military, Trump wore a snazzy bomber jacket for the occasion and reportedly wondered why North Korean missiles were not shot down by a country known for its Samurai warriors.

As reported by the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese military was said to have concluded the North Korean launch was not a direct threat to the country and chose to let the missile crash into the Pacific Ocean without creating an international incident. In contrast, Trump used his time in Japan to rattle sabres and talk about the end of the “era of strategic patience” with the Hermit kingdom of North Korea.

Trump and his host Prime Minister Shinzo Abe flaunted their personal friendship that has been forged through numerous telephone calls and visits to Trump golf courses in the United States. During his visit to Japan, the two gifted each other with signed hats with the phrase: “Make Alliance Even Greater” before hitting the links with golf pro Hideki Matsuyama.

The president was treated to a ceremonial visit to Tokoyo’s Akasaka Palace and a traditional feeding of koi carp. The ritual, which is designed to welcome visiting guest and show patience, was another carefully planned photo opportunity. Trump’s dumping of his feeding box became a bit of thing, when it was disclosed that koi can be killed by overfeeding.

After making the koi great again, Trump moved on to South Korea on Nov. 7

South Korean President Moon Jae-in marked Trump’s presidential win with a four-course state dinner in the capital city of Seoul at the Blue House — the nation’s presidential mansion.

President Moon said while it is a custom of the nation to hold large celebrations for a first birthday, he thought to honor Trump with a banquet for his victory, which was year ago. The event was themed: “We Go Together.”

Moon said the Trump presidency is “already making America great again.”

The American president was again met with protestors in South Korea where demonstrators held anti-Trump rallies against the Pussy Grabber-in-Chief’s alleged misogyny, his heightening of war talk with North Korea’s leader, and his open racism. Thousands of protestors gathered in Gwanghwamum Square, less than mile from the official banquet.

In what became a theme of the trip, White House press officials assured the media that Trump had no intention of visiting the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates North and South Korea.

However, early on Nov. 8, Trump attempted to hold a surprise visit to the zone to deliver his speech about North Korea, but the plan was thwarted by heavy fog at the landing site.

Once plan A was abandoned, the candy-colored commander-in-chief delivered a speech condemning the North and its military action. Addressing South Korea’s National Assembly, Trump warned North Korea “Do not underestimate us.”

President Trump said his administration would usher in a “peace through strength” approach to North Korea, and chided its leader Kim Jong-un that his vision of North Korea differed from that of his grandfather.

He said the weapons being gathered by North Korea are “putting your regime in grave danger,” and without any of his normal pejoratives, called for an end to the development of ballistic missiles and the complete verifiable and total denuclearization of North Korea.

In the historic speech, Trump described North Korea as “a hell that no person deserves and a country that had committed crimes against God and man,” before praising golf professionals from South Korea who had won events at his golf courses at home.

The comments contrasted with those made the day before that appeared to welcome North Korean leader Kim to the negotiating table.

Officials for the North Korean government said they watched Trump’s address but advanced the warlike rhetoric that has been building for months by stating they were done listening to the U.S. president.

“We don’t care about what that mad dog may utter because we’ve already heard enough,” the statement said, pointing to the three U.S. aircraft carriers and submarines holding maneuvers off the coast of the Korean Peninsula. “They (the U.S.) are challenging us with the most vicious and demeaning provocations but we will counter those threats by bolstering the power of justice in order to take out the root cause of aggression and war.”

Leading up to his visit to South Korea, Kim said, “No one can predict what the lunatic old man of the White House, lost to senses, will start a nuclear war.”

Trump later visited the Seoul National Cemetery before flying to Bejing for an evening event with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and his wife at the Forbidden City on Nov. 8. The Trumps later took in a performance by the Peking opera in a space once occupied by Chinese emperors for almost 600 years.

Treated as a state visit, Trump was given the “imperial” treatment by the Chinese.

Once the biggest critic of China and its economic raping of the American people, Trump’s tone would turn to conciliatory once given the big stage the next day at the Hall of the People.

Greeted by the military and given the red carpet treatment, Trump and the First Lady again met with Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan.

Trump blamed past U.S. presidential administrations for not ending China’s trade deficit and currency manipulation.

“I don’t blame China, after all, who can blame a country for taking advantage of another country for the benefit of its own people.”

He urged China to help against North Korean aggression, as its largest trading partner.

The next day, Trump was off to Da Nang, Vietnam for the Nov. 10 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where his tone returned to its typically harsh tones on the topic of China.

Trump said he would no longer allow for America to be pushed around by China or any other nation, but understood why it had been. “I would have done the same thing,” Trump mused during his speech.

At press time Trump, after stating he would not hold a formal meeting with Russian President Putin, donned matching shirts with the Communist leader and shook hands in a not-so-formal meeting.

Oh Papa!!

On Nov. 5, GOP backer and Trump supporter Papa John’s Pizza was forced to demand that part of its base not consume its product after it was learned that white supremacists had proclaimed the fast food chain “the official pizza pie of the alt-right.”

The Daily Stormer website posted a picture of a pizza with pepperoni slices designed in the shape of a swastika as part of the announcement. The pie was dubbed the “Sieg Heil Pizza.”

Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter issued a statement to neo-Nazis and other hate groups: “We condemn racism in all forms and any and all hate groups that support it.”

“We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza,” concluded the billionaire franchise owner.

White supremacists have been supportive of Schnatter’s comments against NFL players who are protesting police brutality by taking a knee during the National Anthem at football games. The protests have also been consistently criticized by Trump.

Schnatter was in the news last week for blaming the kneeling NFL players for business losses amounting to a reported $70 million. He suggested that he may pull advertising from the league, stating that “NFL leadership has hurt Papa John’s shareholders.”

Schnatter, who donated to the Trump campaign, was a critic of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in 2012 when he pondered cutting employee hours, increasing the cost of pizza and closing some stores as his response if he had to provide healthcare for his workers.

He also threw a lavish fundraiser at his Kentucky home for the GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney. The grand event cost $1,000-a-head and $25,000 to be listed as a co-host.

So Much Winning You’ll Get Tired of Winning

When Donald J. Trump ran for president last year he promised that he would “Make America Great Again” and that his supporters would inevitably see so much “winning that you’d get tired of winning.”

On Nov. 7, the “Trump Appeal” hit its biggest snag when Democrats swept Trump-backed candidates across the country in races ranging from local municipal elections to state legislatures and gubernatorial races.

In New Jersey, former President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Germany, Phil Murphy, was elected as governor of the Garden State, beating out Lt. Gov. Kim Guadano.

Guadano, who served under Trump lackey Chris Christie, was tainted not only by the most unpopular New Jersey governor of all time, but also by her affiliation with Trump.

Murphy, a former Wall Street executive, won his first public office by more than 10 percentage points, running a campaign that called for an end to Christie’s reign while standing up to Trump-ism.

A few hours south, In Virginia, Trump-backed Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie was defeated by Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

Despite running a divisive campaign that used Trump racial identity politics in rural areas and relied on robo-calls from the president, Gillespie lost presumably because he failed to show the president enough love — at least that’s Trump’s explanation.

Both Democratic gubernatorial candidates were supported by former president Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Also in Virginia, the first transgender candidate won in the House of Delegates, the first Asian American woman was elected to the state government, along with the first two Latina state lawmakers, all elected as Democrats.

Similar victories were tallied in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, in Seattle and Georgetown, S.C. on the local level.

Despite the debacles in New Jersey and Virginia, a defiant Trump remained certain the fault lay in the stars, but not in himself.

Hello/Goodbye

As the White House expects yet another staff shake-up, Trump continued to keep hiring within his own family.

On Nov. 9, Eric Trump’s brother-in-law Kyle Yunask was reportedly promoted to a chief of staff position in the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Policy and Systems Analysis.

Yunask joined the DOE in February, but evidently was just promoted.

On the same day, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke tendered her resigned in protest of a request by the White House to expel thousands of Honduran immigrants by not extending their residency permits.

Duke, who replaced Chief of Staff John Kelly as the head of Homeland Security, was expected to remain with the DHS after Kelly’s assistant Kirstjen Nielsen assumed the role on a permanent basis.

The DHS faces a Nov. 13 deadline to announce what will be done with the 57,000 Hondurans and 2,500 Nicaraguans who have been in the United States provisionally through Temporary Protected Status since 1998.

According to the Washington Post, Duke ended the immigrants’ temporary status, and in doing so extends the group residence here until January 2019 when they would be forced to the leave the country.

Duke was said to have been annoyed that Kelly made the demand after already knowing her plans, and that he did so during Trump’s trip abroad.

Congratulations to all of the ”DEPLORABLES” and the millions of people who gave us a MASSIVE (304-227) Electoral College landslide victory! pic.twitter.com/7ifv5gT7Ur — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump took time during his trip to again celebrate his 2016 victory and the remaining members of the cast who helped him transition into the White House.

Duke said she would resign once Nielsen takes over despite Trump asking her to stay on in a deputy role.