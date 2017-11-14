Defiant candidate Moore maintains support from twisted religious

“If true . . .” is the Republican denial mantra in defense of accused pedophile Roy Moore, a former state judge running for a U.S. Senate seat from the state of Alabama.

Leigh Corf­man said she was 14 when Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her. Moore, his wife and Republicans everywhere are beside themselves, of course.

The age of consent in Alabama is 16, so having sex with an underage girl would certainly qualify Moore as a pedophile. Shown by articles of the Code of Alabama: 13A-6-70: (c) A person is deemed incapable of consent if he/she is less than 16 years old. A person commits the crime of sexual abuse in the second degree if, He, being 19 years old or older, subjects another person to sexual contact who is less than 16 years old, but more than 12 years old.

A year ago, this nation would have never dreamed of seating a pedophile in Congress, much less of electing a billionaire who bragged about grabbing women by their genitalia and kissing them.

Numerous women came forward before the 2016 elections and accused Donald Trump of unwanted groping. Instead of responding, Trump attacked Bill Clinton for his affairs and won.

A year ago, the ConRightwinged-nutted religious would have been marching in the streets; their televangelists would have cried for blood. But now, the unthinkable, the unspeakable, has become the norm and it is embraced by the most disgusting GOP Congress in history.

If the allegations are true, “I don’t think this candidacy is sustainable,” said Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, “but we believe in a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, and so I think it’s important for the facts to come out.” Meanwhile, Texas’ other senator, Ted Cruz, called the reports “serious and troubling” but added, “Judge Moore has the right to respond.”

Anyone who believes the allegations against Moore “are not that bad,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said he doesn’t want as “part of the Republican Party.”

“There’s no Senate seat more important than the notion of child pedophilia,” said Marc Short, Trump’s chief liaison to Capitol Hill. “But having said that, he has not been proven guilty. And we have to afford him the chance to defend himself.”

But wait! After the initial accusations detailed in the Washington Post, another woman came forward yesterday with accusations of her own. Beverly Young Nelson of Alabama accused Moore of groping and assaulting her about 40 years ago when she was 16. Nelson said that Moore offered her a ride home from the restaurant where she worked. She said that she “trusted Mr. Moore because he was a district attorney.” That trust was ill-founded, because he drove behind the restaurant and started groping her, she said.

Moore denies the allegations. He, his wife and the rightwing media are screaming “political witch hunt,” which all sounds very familiar because it’s one of Psycho Donald Trump’s most useful chants.

But while some Republicans waffled, other humans called for Moore to withdraw from the race. Senate leader Mitch McConnell was the biggest name, saying yesterday that Moore may be unfit to serve.

The National Republican Senate Committee says it’s no longer raising money for Moore. Many Republican senators who say he should end his campaign qualify their call with “if the allegations are true,” but the problem is that Moore continues to adamantly, defiantly deny the allegations even though the evidence is close to being overwhelming.

The people of Alabama seem to see no shame in this despicable toad’s behavior.

“The South has a much longer history of allowing minors to marry, and obviously there’s some courtship or dating — whatever you want to call it — leading up to that,” said Nicholas Syrett, a University of Kansas professor who recently published a book on child marriage in America.

“That courtship of underage girls is especially common in conservative religious communities,” he said.

Kathryn Brightbill, with the Coalition for Responsible Home Education, said in a tweet, “…the only thing Roy Moore did wrong was initiating sexual contact outside of marriage. Fourteen-year-old girls courting adult men isn’t entirely uncommon,” she added.

Reception of her comments was less than enthusiastic.

Sunday night, the former judge suggested that he was investigating his accusers. He threatened to sue The Washington Post and while addressing the Huntsville Christian Academy in Huntsville, Ala., called on the United States to restore its culture by going “back to God.”

Alabama Bibb County Republican chairman Jerry Pow told the Toronto Star that he’d vote for Moore even if he had committed a sex crime. “I would vote for Judge Moore because I wouldn’t want to vote for Doug Jones,” Pow said, referring to Moore’s election opponent. “I’m not saying I support what he did.”

What the hell are you and the twisted Christian Republicans saying then, if not condoning pedophilia and rape?

What a difference a year has made in the morals not only our government but of our nation.