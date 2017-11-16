Bam! Six congressmen introduce articles of impeachment

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) and five other House Democrats on Wednesday introduced five articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump. Cohen serves on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, the one responsible for federal impeachments.

“We have taken this action because of great concern for our country and our Constitution, our national security and our democracy,” Cohen said. “We believe that President Trump has violated the Constitution, and we have introduced five articles of impeachment.”

The impeachment resolution cites “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The five articles cover obstruction of justice, violation of the foreign emoluments clause of the Constitution, violation of the domestic emoluments clause, abuse of power (undermining the independence of the federal judiciary and the rule of law), and undermining freedom of the press. You can dig into specific details here.

Cohen reached his breaking point in August when protests turned tragic in Charlottesville, Va. and Trump failed to condemn the actions of neo-Nazis, white nationalists and Klu Klux Klansmen. Cohen decided then to introduce articles of impeachment, but waited three months while he built consensus with fellow members of Congress. The team has worked closely with constitutional lawyers to craft the articles.

Cohen was joined on the House floor by Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.), Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), and Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.), all of whom have signed the impeachment resolution. Two other members of Congress, Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) and Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), were not present for the announcement but are signatories.

“We’re calling upon the House to begin impeachment hearings immediately,” Cohen said. “It’s not a call for a vote; it’s a call for hearings.” He criticized House Judiciary Committee chairman (Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va.) for his failure to kick off hearings. Goodlatte, by the way, announced on Nov. 9 that he would not seek re-election in 2018.

Gutiérrez, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee with Cohen, spoke of the difference between bad behavior and impeachable behavior. “There are many reasons why I think the president is an awful president. An awful person. But not all those reasons rise to the level of impeaching a sitting president.” The impeachment articles, he said, are about high crimes and misdemeanors.

Both Cohen and Gutiérrez said that articles of impeachment can and should proceed in parallel with Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation, which is probing links between the Russian government and Trump’s presidential campaign.

“There’s no reason why we don’t start now with definite violations of our Constitution and threats to our democracy,” Cohen said. “The Congress needs to get started,” said Gutiérrez.

Green drafted his own article of impeachment back in June and has signed on to Cohen’s group effort as well. “Article 2 Section 4 of the Constitution was drafted for a time such as this, and a president such as Trump,” Green said. “Those who will judge us have not been born yet,” he said.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) had also previously circulated one article of impeachment in June to House members.

Espaillat of New York also joined the men at the podium on Wednesday. “I am new in Congress. So I thought very deep and hard about this step,” he said, adding his constituents, however, have been very vocal about their wishes.

“Everywhere I go in my district, whether it’s Harlem or East Harlem or Washington Heights or the Bronx, people are calling for this. This is not a call in a vacuum. There is a real sentiment in the nation for this to begin.”

Public Policy Polling announced on Oct. 31 that 49 percent of voters support impeachment, a record level of support for invoking Article 2 Section 4.

The Democratic congressmen realize they are facing an uphill battle. Impeachment in the House would require 218 votes; currently, there are only 194 Democrats and Independents in the House. Convicting the president on articles of impeachment would require 67 votes in the Senate; currently there are only 48 Democrats and Independents in the Senate.

Momentum, however, appears to be growing. At least a dozen other members of Congress are close to signing on to his Cohen’s articles of impeachment, he said. “I think there are a great number of Democrats who think that there have been impeachable offenses, and I know that there are Republicans who think that, too, but they are constrained by the strong Trump voters in their primary electoral system.”