Franken’s actions a chance for Republicans to play hypocrite

More than 10 women accused Donald J. Trump of sexually assaulting them over a period of years. He was captured on audio bragging about grabbing women by the genitalia and forcibly kissing them.

Even after that revelation, he was tapped by voters to occupy the Oval Office. Republican congressmen embraced him, the party embraced him.

Now those same Republicans and Trump voters are wetting themselves after Sen.Al Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, admitted to forcibly kissing and groping Leeann Tweeden in 2006 while on a USO tour. There’s also a photo of Franken, then a comedian, posing with his hands on Tweeden’s breasts as she slept.

Franken has apologized, yet Republicans are still screaming to have him removed from office.

More important are the charges against Alabama Republican senatorial candidate Roy Moore for having sexual contact with 14-year old Leigh Corfman against her wishes. Six women have come forward to accuse him of unwanted sexual contact.

While a district attorney in his 30s, Moore cruised a mall seeking young women and girls for sex. He was banned from the mall according to reports, and some Alabama women have said that his trolling was common knowledge. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he believes them, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has called for Moore to withdraw.

Oval Office Occupant Donald Trump, meanwhile, has endorsed Moore. Trump’s mouthpiece, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said The Donald thinks Alabama voters should decide the winner of the race.

The Donald is caught by his golden hairs. If he disavows Moore and the Democrats win the seat, he will be pilloried by the GOP. If Moore refuses to withdraw, Donald finds himself embracing a pedophile and a rapist as defined by Alabama criminal law. Legal age of consent is 16 in the state.

Moore is not taking the criticism lying down. He’s livid at McConnell, tweeting on Nov. 13, “The person who should step aside is @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. #DrainTheSwamp”

On Nov. 14, Moore followed it up with, “Alabamians will not be fooled by this #InsideHitJob. Mitch McConnell’s days as Majority Leader are coming to an end very soon. The fight has just begun.” https:// twitter.com/jeff_poor/stat us/

Then on Nov. 15: “Dear Mitch McConnell, Bring. It. On,” tweeted Roy.

Not only is Moore arrogant, he’s incredibly ignorant to make an enemy of Mitch McConnell.

No stranger to controversy, Roaring Roy was twice removed from office because he refused to uphold the laws of the land.

Ruling that Moore — then chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court — had violated judicial ethics when he ordered judges not to respect the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on same-sex marriage, Alabama’s Court of the Judiciary suspended Moore for the rest of his term. That order also required that Moore pay the costs of the proceedings against him and stipulated that he would forfeit pay for the rest of his tenure.

In 2003 he was removed from office after refusing a federal court’s order to remove a prominent display of a ten commandments statue that Moore had installed in the state judicial building.

Even though polls show Moore’s opponent, Doug Jones, now has a 9-to-12 point lead, be prepared. After all, Moore was re-elected by Alabamians in 2003 after being removed from office.

Apparently, being constitutionally ignorant, a pedophile, and possibly a rapist, aren’t necessarily roadblocks to being elected to public office in the state of Alabama.