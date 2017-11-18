Trumplandia: Nov. 11 — 18, 2017

Tour De Farce Edition!

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 37% — same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 42% — down from 44% last week

Hands Off He’s Mine!

The week of our Trump — Nov. 11, 2017: President “Please Shower Me With Praise” finished his victory tour of the Far East this week with an appearance at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Philippines, but not before he got to play dress up with Man-crush and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The “unofficial” meeting of the two nuclear powers on Nov. 11, overshadowed Trump’s mission to make America great again in Asia, especially after #45 cozied up to the former KGB Colonel and insisted we do the same or risk making his “Putin Pie” angry.

Donning matching blue button-downs — like many of the leaders at the ceremony at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam — Trump said he asked the head of Communist nation if he meddled in America’s 2016 presidential election and was again told “nyet.”

Obviously smitten, Dumb Donald went on to suggest Putin’s “no” trumped American intelligence agencies that have insisted Russia did interfere in the election. It was clear as Trump’s tweet suggests, he obviously had all of the right stuff to woo Putin and isn’t afraid to shout it from the mountaintop.

Trump used the opportunity to reassert his opinion that Russian meddling and the possibility of collusion with the former Soviet Union is a fable spun by Democrats.

During their meeting at the Da Nang summit, the normally brusque Trump lit up like a Christmas tree at the sight of Putin and immediately began questioning why anyone would challenge Putin’s continued denial of election meddling.

“Every time he sees me he says, ‘I didn’t do that,’ and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it,” Trump prattled. “I think he is very insulted by it, which is not a good thing for our country.”

Trump than came at former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, Jr. and former FBI Director James Comey, who he characterized as “political hacks.”

“So you look at that and you have President Putin very stongly, vehemently says he had nothing to do with them.”

And then something magical happened.

Trump clarifies his comments on Putin + election hacking: "I believe that he feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. As to whether or not I believe it or not, I'm with our agencies" pic.twitter.com/nDqJqeytkk — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 12, 2017

On the airplane ride from Da Nang to Hanoi, Donnie Double-Down had an attack of “patriotism” and changed his tune.

By Nov. 12 Trump was serving up waffles and made it clear that he believes Putin does not believe he meddled, but that he absolutely trusts American intelligence agencies.

“As to whether I believe it or not, I am with our agencies, especially as currently constituted with the leadership,” Trump was quoted as stating.

Ooh, I hope Putin wasn’t insulted.

It has been said that love means never having to say you are sorry.

A Trip to the Bountiful

Days after his return from an adoring Asia, Trump felt the need to tout and recap trip that was so “tremendously successful” that it evidently left him parched. The president highlighted the 13-day tour to five countries during a press conference on Nov. 15 as a logical, straightforward strategy toward the region instead of the love fest for dictators and Communist leaders that it ultimately became.

The dealmaker said he netted at least $300 billion in trade deals during the tour of Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, despite a nationalistic tone to most of his speeches that called for the United States being “open for trade, but we want reciprocal trade.”

He applauded setting up Vietnam’s $12 billion order from Boeing and although the public not being entirely certain about how much was financially secured from Trump’s trip abroad, there were some gains.

Three college basketball players from UCLA were fortunate the Commander-in-Chief was in the house when they got into a bind.

Freshmen basketball players Cody Riley, Jalen Hill and LiAngelo Ball were reported detained by Chinese authorities after they allegedly shoplifted sunglasses from the Louis Vuitton store and two other high end boutiques next to the team hotel in Hangzhou on Nov. 7th.

The trio expected to participate in a college exhibition with Georgia Tech in Shanghai on Nov. 10, but were arrested and spent a night in the pokey before being freed on $2,200 bail and remanded to a hotel in Hangzhou just ahead of President Trump’s arrival on Nov. 8th.

Their teammates departed China on Nov. 12 and were forced to leave the trio behind. But during his celebrated stay in China, President Trump promised to speak with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping about releasing the basketball players when he wasn’t busy discussing ways to shut down nuclear North Korea.

All three players faced 10-years of jail time for the alleged theft and would need a diplomatic solution to change their fate. As it turned out, Trump did get something other than adulation from the Chinese, he secured their release.

However, just before I could start calling Donnie Numbnuts, “presidential,” he returned me to the crass, jaded, petty reality of his presidency and demanded the trio kiss his ring.

After the players returned to the U.S. on Nov., 14, they gave a press conference on Nov. 15, where they confirmed they had been suspended from the team indefinitely.

Despite Donald’s doubts, they graciously thanked the president and the U.S. government for their release.

Although Trump’s Asia trip was filled with adoration of autocratic rulers, the one such ruler he was supposed to neutralize, North Korea leader Kim Jong-un remained defiant and traded barbs on social media and in the traditional way before and after the Trump trip.

Trump’s famous tweet taunting Kim Jong-un for calling him “old” was released during the trip abroad, but once the president returned to the United States the North Korean leader said our president is “a coward who deserves to die.”

Pyongyang’s state media issued a statement about the Twitter dis, stating that Trump deserved the death penalty for making such a slight at the dictator.

“The worst crime for which (Trump) can never be pardoned is that he dared (to) malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership,” the statement read. “He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people.”

Trump said in the wake of his Asian swing that China would send a ministerial-level envoy to North Korea to get a handle on Kim. The envoy is the first such from China since 2015.

Your Tweeting Heart

The Tweeter of the Free World apparently misfired when attempting to comment on this week’s mass shooting in Rancho Tehama, Ca. on Nov. 14.

Crazed gunman Kevin Neal, 43, armed with semiautomatic weapons, first killed his wife and two neighbors before stealing a pick-up truck and going on a shooting spree that left six dead and wounded 10 people.

The rampage, which saw the gunman randomly fire at houses and cars before engaging police in a chase and fatal shoot out, happened almost two weeks after deadly mass killing at a church in Sutherland, Texas. Neal was shot and killed by police after a police chase.

On his way back from his tour of Asian nations at the time, Trump tweeted out a patent condolence tweet that appeared to be a day late and a dollar short.

Quick-draw McTrump took to his telephone and Twitter account to offer condolences at 11:34 p.m. on Nov. 14. with a message of solace to the people of “Sutherland Springs, Texas.”

The only problem was that this week’s shooting was in California.

The president may have forgotten to change the site of the rampage, but the point was clear, shootings in America are commonplace, so why write a new tweet when you can repurpose a perfectly good tweet from the last week.

Unlike most Trump tweets, this one was deleted.

At 8:47 a.m. Newsweek reported the tweet was still online, but by 10:15 a.m. it had disappeared.

No official word was given about the Tweet from the White House.

Unfortunately Trump’s “covfefe” was not the only social media gaff out of the nation’s capital this week.

On Nov. 16, the Pentagon’s official Twitter account mistakenly retweeted a post from @proudresister that suggested Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore should leave the race, Minnesota senator Al Franken should resign and President Trump should resign.

Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said the account “erroneously re-tweeted” the content.

The tweet was quickly deleted shortly after the post.

Still Number One!

In week where Trump poll numbers seemed to slump, it was wonderful to see that at least some people still are unafraid to say he was number one!

The one-finger salute was back in fashion this week, but as will often happen in a bourgeoning totalitarian state or kleptocracy, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. At least two people voiced their “support” for the president and surprisingly were dealt with harshly.

Late last month, Juli Briskman was photographed riding along the president’s motorcade in Sterling, Va. as our favorite golf pro left the Trump National Golf Course. The pic soon went viral.

Briskman informed her employer, government contractor Akima, that she was the woman in the popular photo. She was fired the next day.

Company officials said the photo violated the company’s media policy because it was used on both Facebook and Twitter.

The mother of two told the Huffington Post that she did not regret her decision to voice her opinion, but obviously faced unemployment right before the holidays.

Concerned citizen Rob Mello of Hudson, Mass., was compelled to set up a GoFundMe campaign to support Briskman. To date the campaign has raised over $100,000 for the patriot.

“Juli Briskman is an inspiration to us all,” Mello wrote when he opened the account. “This week we learned that she was fired from her employer for exercising her First Amendment rights.”

Not to be outdone, Texas resident Karen Fonseca became the focus of government intervention when her pick-up truck was observed featuring a special message for the president.

On Nov. 16, Fonseca’s drew the ire of a local sheriff who took exception to the huge letters spelling, “F—k Trump and f—k you for voting for him.”

Sheriff Troy Nehls spotted the vehicle and inquired with a local prosecutor whether he could arrest the driver on a disorderly persons charge after allegedly receiving a number of calls stating the sticker was offensive.

Nehls posted a picture of the truck on his Facebook page in the hopes of “finding the driver” and having a conversation with her.

Fonseca was arrested on Nov. 16 for an outstanding warrant, although she was not aware she had any such warrants.

Nehls took down his post after it received national attention and drew a few death threats. The New York Daily News reported that the local prosecutor had no plans to file charges against Fonseca.

Your Moment of Zen

