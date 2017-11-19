Is nothing sacred? Guns don’t belong in church

The biggest lie ever told is if every churchgoer, teacher, or restaurant patron carried a firearm, there never would have been a Sutherland, Sandy Hook, or Luby’s. Brought to you by the National Rifle Association and perpetrated by every lawmaker the NRA gives money to.

I was on hand the Wednesday evening when a young child was shot in a Baptist church in a small town somewhere in the South, just as the congregation rose for the final prayer. The little girl survived the accidental shooting — the gun had fallen from her own mother’s purse and discharged when it hit the floor — but no one questioned why a gun was in the sanctuary. This was 50 years ago and I vividly remember the expression on the shocked child’s face. If you believe the NRA, there should be more guns in church.

And just last week, an 81-year-old man shot himself and his wheelchair-bound wife in a church in Tennessee. The man had been explaining how to carry a gun safely. Both survived.

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence estimates that 222 Americans are shot every day and survive. About 45 are shot unintentionally, and many are children. Chances are, if churchgoers or restaurant patrons or teachers carried a gun, that number would rise significantly. Oh heck, let’s just be like Donald Trump and claim, without evidence, that hundreds more would be shot.

The latest mass shooting in Sutherland, Texas, is alarming. But more alarming is church members being trained in handgun skills, and churches installing in-house security and video cameras. And this is downright horrifying: Robert Jeffress told “Fox & Friends” that half of the members of the First Baptist Church of Dallas bring firearms into the theater church. If a shooter tried to open fire at the church, “they may get one shot off or two shots off, but that’s it — and that’s the last thing they’ll ever do in this life.”

Here’s a math quiz I hope we never solve: First Baptist Church of Dallas has about 12,000 members. About 3,000 adults and children can be seated in the main auditorium, you know, the one with the 150-foot IMAX quality projection screen. So by the pastor’s count 1,500 are packing heat on any given Sunday. Automatic weapons can shoot 600 rounds per minute. When church members stand up to shout hallelujah, how many people can the shooter shoot before being killed by a church member returning fire? And how many innocent bystanders will be killed, wounded or trampled in the melee?

Maybe Jeffress can teach little children this prayer:

Now I lay me down to sleep,

I pray the lord my soul to keep,

And if the lord will guide my hand,

I’ll kill the bastard, ain’t that grand?

Gun violence is a unique American problem, and we need that unique American get-it-done spirit to solve it by, among other things, banning assault weapons and making full background checks, and yes, even at gun shows. Air Force, you’re going to have to cooperate here and turn those forms in, as opposed to failing to report such things as the Sutherland gunman’s domestic violence to the FBI.

Americans already own more guns per capita, 265 million in all, than any other country in the world, the 2007 Small Arms Survey reported. Most Americans have modest sized collections, but 7.7 million own 40 guns or more, making it difficult to tell from gun sales records whether the owner is a collector or a fanatic.

Building bigger arsenals at our churches, schools and restaurants is not the answer. It’s very much like the nuclear arms race — and Trump, you might want to pay attention — we’ve already proven that building weapons supplies drains a country of its economic resources and could lead to a big, big mistake, taking the lives of countless millions. And that’s no Trump-style exaggeration.

Ronald Reagan had experience with an arms race, and he learned to compromise, not collude, with Russia to limit arms. But then, Reagan was a real big-screen actor, and Trump is strictly small screen.