Seeing ‘red’ after Trump’s red-carpet treatment across Asia

“Now my beloved, step down from your chariot, and let not your foot, my lord, touch the Earth. Servants, let there be spread before the house he never expected to see, where Justice leads him in, a crimson path.”

The earliest known reference to walking a red carpet in literature is in the play “Agamemnon” by Aeschylus, written in 458 BC. That’s a passage from the play above, spoken by Clytemnestra, vengeful wife of the title character who greeted him upon his return from Troy while offering him a red path to walk upon.

Agamemnon, knowing that only gods walk on such luxury, responds with trepidation: “I am a mortal, a man; I cannot trample upon these tinted splendors without fear thrown in my path.”

More recently, Oval Office Occupant Donald Trump gloated about his treatment during his visit to Asia. “It was red carpet like nobody, I think, has probably ever seen,” Trump said.

“Rodrigo, thank you very much for the way you treated all of us,” he told host Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte. “I appreciate the incredible rollout that they’ve given to the United States — not just the president of the United States, but the United States as a whole,” he gushed.

Rod doesn’t treat his countrymen and women so very well. He shoots them himself or has them shot and tosses their bodies into blood red waters. Maybe some get rolled into red carpets, who knows.

Donald should know a thing or two about red carpets, he carried his own in his private jet, and it wasn’t for anyone but him.

Psst, the Oscars and Emmys have better and bigger red carpets than you, Donald. Oh, and the White House Correspondents Dinner has a lovely red carpet, too. You remember that one, don’t you?

Historically, President James Monroe in 1821 had a red carpet rolled out to a riverboat when he visited South Carolina. So sorry, Donald, you weren’t the first. In fact, you were eclipsed by a short guy, Donnie, because Monroe was stood just 5-f00t-4. But even so, he was a bigger man than you, Donnie, and will be remembered far more positively.

Poor, poor Donald, a very shallow man who believes the fawning of a brutal dictator bought him some love.