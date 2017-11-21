The GOP held its nose to elect Trump. Will the party do the same for Moore?

What twisted little voice told Judge Roy Moore that groping an underage girl was a good thing to do? (It’s illegal, even in Alabama.)

Or that he could get away with distorting and falsifying Baptist theology in a Bible Belt state without anyone speaking out? (At this count, 70 ministers have signed a letter rejecting his version of theology and his candidacy.)

Or that claiming to own more guns than his opponent would endear him to the National Rifle Association? (It didn’t.)

Our guess is that the inarticulate, incoherent and often unintelligible voice belonged to Donald Trump.

With the election of Trump, the Republican Party lost any semblance to the standards of decency that should be applied to Moore. Trump, after all, was elected after bragging how he can grope women at will because he’s rich. Republicans were thrilled when Trump took to making Biblical references to please them, even though it resulted in that cringe-worthy “Two Corinthians” moment.

To win points with the GOP, Trump disclosed he has a concealed carry permit in New York and owns a Hechler & Koch .45 and a 38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver. The extent of the rest of his collection is about the only thing he doesn’t flaunt. And he is endorsed by the NRA, the GOP’s official flag bearer.

And so the GOP held their collective noses and voted for Trump, and it’s not unimaginable to think they could do the same for Moore. Is it worth the cost of electing an alleged child molester to the United States Senate to keep the majority partisan advantage? Will the same Republicans who frothed at the mouth at the thought of transgender persons using the same bathroom as their daughters turn a deaf ear to credible stories on how Moore forced himself on young girls?

Trump credits his reputation as a maverick in the Republican Party for his election success, and Moore has tried to build on the same ground, even calling for one of Trump’s pet punching bags, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to resign. Trump is finding it difficult to challenge his success by criticizing Moore for the same thing. That’s why all the pussy-footing around calls for Trump to ask Moore to step out of the race for Attorney General Jeff Session’s old Senate seat.

After all, Moore isn’t accused of molesting young boys. Now that would be an outrage.

We’ve taken the liberty of redirecting the statement of Army attorney Joseph Welsh in a 1954 hearing before the tyrannical Sen. Joseph McCarthy to the modern day:

Republicans, “I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness . . . have you no sense of decency?”