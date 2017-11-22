Trump’s tax plan is a dry, overcooked turkey

“We’re going to give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas — hopefully that will be a great, big, beautiful Christmas present.”

— Liar-in-Chief, Donald J. Trump at this week’s Cabinet meeting

Even as he spoke from his tiny mouth, a nonpartisan tax analysis group said the Senate package would leave half of taxpayers facing higher levies by 2027.

The Tax Policy Center says “under the Senate bill in 2019, 9 percent of taxpayers would pay higher taxes that year than under current law. By 2027, that proportion would grow to 50 percent. Hardly sounds like a “cut,” huh?

TPC says that in 2019, those making less than $25,000 would get an average $50 tax reduction, or 0.3 percent of their after-tax income. Middle-income earners would get average cuts of $850, while people making at least $746,000 would get average cuts of $34,000, or 2.2 percent.

A whole $50 break for those making poverty wages, around .25 cents per day? Middle income druids, a tad over $2 per day. High roller bracket holders, a bit over $900 a day.

Only thing that Psycho Don doesn’t understand (among many other government things) is the tax cut won’t be in place until next year.

Gee Donnie, thanks for stuffing it to us again. Gobble, gobble.