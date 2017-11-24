You too can enjoy breakfast with The Donald

Contest: Want to have breakfast with The Donald on December 2?

Who doesn’t? A lot of people, apparently.

The Republican National Committee announced last week that your dream of breaking bread or cutting into a overcooked piece of Trump beef — slathered with catsup, and maybe with eggs or bagels on the side — can come true, and you’ll be doing all that with The Donald right by your side!

The offer ends Nov. 27, so you’d best hurry!

The breakfast extravaganza is being ballyhooed as a “Holiday in Manhattan Breakfast.” To enter, just visit the “Trump Make America Great Again Committee,” a joint fund-raising committee linking the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. Make a contribution of $35 to $2,700 (suggested donation amounts) or more. Just let your conscience guide you on the amount. OR, check the fine print for a link to another page where entry is FREE.

The contest is valued as a $3,000 sweet-art of a deal. (Art of a Deal. Get it?)

You get free transportation, hotel room and a photo with The Donald, hopefully before the meal. You wouldn’t want to have a green-around-the-gills pallor. Nothing is mentioned about heartburn meds being provided, so tuck some antacids in your pocket or purse.

Yes, we can hear your hooting and so has Twitter.

Seems some Americans are less than impressed with sharing time with The Donald.

From Twitter:

“I’d rather walk across a mile of Legos barefoot,” wrote Travis. “I’d rather have a root canal . . . on every tooth in my mouth,” mused Pat. “Without Novocaine,” added Barbara. Blarney62 says, “I’d rather eat a pizza topped with thumbtacks and shredded Brillo pads. I’d rather eat tacos filled with armpit hair and used baby wipes.”

But there’s more!

JayDownUnder, muses, ”I cannot imagine a worse way to spend Christmas than to have to watch that sociopath eat. Can you imagine? Scarfing down a McMuffin or a burnt steak drenched in ketchup. Blech!” Ron, writes, “I hope Hilary wins, they would have so much fun. She could bring him a world map to study.” Tara gushes, “I would love for myself and my husband and daughter to have breakfast with President Donald Trump. He has been a Godsend to my family.” Sorry, just one can bask in The Donald’s golden warmth. “Maybe some lucky Green card holder from Mexico or a Muslim will win. Wouldn’t that be awesome,” wrote Rupert.

Well, you get the gist of Twit reactions.

If the RNC or TMAGAC has been monitoring the mocking traffic, they’ve been below the radar. Apparently Twitter-fingered Donald hasn’t cared to peruse the web either.

Maybe it’s a Christmas surprise makeup package from Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III.