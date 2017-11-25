Trumplandia: Nov. 18 — 25, 2017

Thanksgiving Edition!

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 38% – up from 37% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 44% – up from 42% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets- O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Jive Turkey!

The week of our Trump – Nov. 18, 2017 — It’s Thanksgiving weekend and our leader, and not so humble narrator, President Donald J. Trump eased his way into the holidays by serving up the same heaping helpings of division, partisan politics, pettiness and not-so-subtle racism that has marked the first 10 months of his first term.

What were you expecting ?

Goodwill, brotherhood and turkey?

Nope, not from our Divider-in-Chief. After all, that was so 1621 anyway.

Our Donnie displayed his appetite for destruction this week by participating in one of his favorite activities — the public demeaning of African-American athletes and their parents.

In his defense, Trump didn’t exactly start this Twitter war, it came shortly after he demanded an apology from three spoiled college basketball players who tried to exercise a five-finger discount in high-end boutiques in China.

The three cagers: LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, were sent back to the United States after being arrested and detained in China. The trio faced about 10-years in a Chinese prison.

Trump, who was visiting China at the time of their arrest, appealed to Chinese Premier Xi Jinping to release them. The players were not only released, but regained their passports and were returned to the U.S. on Nov. 14. During a press conference a day later where it was confirmed that the players had been suspended from the team, Ball and his teammates graciously thanked Trump for their release.

Days later, LiAngelo’s dad, Lavar Ball, belittled the president’s role in the release during an interview on ESPN. Ball went on to question why Trump had time to focus on the matter since there were obviously more pressing issues on his plate.

The crass and obviously salacious comments from the patriarch would have been dismissed by most leaders of the Free World, but not our orange smoothie.

Never missing an opportunity to sink the dignity of the office to new depths, Trump took the bait and before we knew it, a presidential act had been marginalized and suddenly an exchange began that resembled “The Dozens.”

Trump and his media team launched into an unnecessary attack on Ball for not being grateful enough for the president’s his efforts. Media Director Dan Scavino mocked Ball as “a wannabe coach” of the Lakers and reminded the “big mouth” patriarch that without Trump, his son would be in China “for a long, long, long” time.

Ball, a narcissist of Trumpian proportions, continued fanning the flames on Nov. 21 when he sat down for an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo. Ball said he would have thanked the president if he had visited the three in jail or returned them to the U.S. aboard Air Force One.

Ball later wished Trump a Happy Thanksgiving and gave a mocking grin.

Trump was not amused, and still thinking about Ball at 5:30 a.m. when he fired off a series of tweets on Nov. 22 when he awoke in Mar-A-Lago. The inappropriate tweets, which will be another unfortunate part of our country’s history, insulted and attacked Ball, labeling him “an ungrateful fool.”

In what seemed like a theme for the week, Trump also found time to weigh in on another protesting NFL player when he targeted Oakland Raider running back Marshawn Lynch on Nov. 20 for sitting during the playing of the National Anthem during a game played in Mexico City.

Trump tweeted yet another unwanted directive to the professional football league that suggested Lynch should be suspended for the remainder of the season for standing during the Mexican anthem, but not the Star-Spangled Banner.

Trump’s comments followed similar remarks made in the past that suggested protests against police brutality by NFL players should be stopped by management by firing any “S.O.B.” who does not stand for the anthem.

What followed were weeks of Trump supporters burning their NFL paraphernalia in protest and vowing to stop watching professional football.

This week, Trump’s suggestion of punishment drew a response, not from the sullen Lynch, but from his mother, one of his supporters.

Delisa Lynch, who admitted to having voted for Trump, said she regretted her vote in retrospect and urged the president to focus more time on the country and less on shaming NFL players. Delisa Lynch praised the volunteer work she did on behalf of the NFL and the platform the sport provides the players.

She went onto lampoon Trump, the former owner of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, as someone who wanted to own an NFL team but hadn’t made the cut.

In the end, regardless of their responses, Trump never seemed to understand that such quibbling with private citizens is supposed to be beneath his office.

For the racist president, the thought of anyone he once could have brought and sold defying him is repugnant and impossible to overlook.

Both exchanges, now an archive of American history, is something for which no American should be thankful for this season.

Pardon Me!

Today, we continued a wonderful American Tradition at the White House. Drumstick and Wishbone will live out their days in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains at Gobbler’s Rest… pic.twitter.com/fsS8B8f5UR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2017

On Nov. 21, Trump officially joined in on a 70-year-old presidential tradition of pardoning a turkey from the slaughter.

The lighthearted publicity stunt, which historians say may go back as far as Abraham Lincoln, usually is a time to recognize the American holiday, while bringing a photo opportunity and fun to a job that is too often overtly serious.

Trump, flanked by First Lady Melania and son, Barron, held the festivities in the Rose Garden, and pardoned turkeys “Wishbone” and “Drumstick” during the ceremony.

The very real ceremony, offset rumors and satirical stories that stated Trump, in his zeal to undue the legacy of former President Barack Obama, was either not going to participle in the tradition, or one site joked that Trump had order the Justice Department to revoke the pardons of Obama-era turkeys and would order the birds killed to MAGA.

However, there was a change of heart and Trump joined the tradition.

Both birds had been living high on the hog in the hours leading to the 1 p.m. White House ceremony. The two were checked into the five-star Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington D.C. on Nov. 20. The birds were raised in Minnesota by a private family and members of the Douglas County 4-H chapter.

The pardoned gobblers are expected to live out their lives at Virginia Tech University, along with Obama pardon recipients “Tater and Tot” at a facility known as “Gobblers Rest.”

Please Sir, May I Have Some Moore?

The week that was deemed “National Family Week” by The Donald on Nov. 19 was not totally without the act of giving.

The president broke his almost two weeks of silence on the sex-based scandal surrounding Senate candidate Roy Moore and backed the former judge from Alabama on his bid for office.

Moore was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by nine women, who allege that when he was a district attorney, he propositioned and inappropriately touched the then teenage girls.

The allegations were first chronicled earlier this month in a Washington Post article. Moore has vehemently denied the charges and has been backed by various local women’s groups and even Alabama’s governor, who is also a female.

Republican members of Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. John McCain and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, said Moore should step aside if the allegations are true.

Women also took to social media to share their stories of abuse under the hashtag #MeAt14.

Last week the White House said if Trump did not believe the allegations against Moore, he would have travelled to Alabama to stump for his former adversary. Trump, who did not travel to Alabama, held that the voters of Alabama should decide the election.

Trump on Roy Moore sexual misconduct allegations: “He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also” pic.twitter.com/HFCZjEhkFe — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 21, 2017

However, before flying out for the holiday on Nov. 22, Trump changed his tune and called for Moore to win the seat, which he fears may be won by his liberal challenger.

When asked if a Democrat would be worse than a candidate accused of sexual assault on minors, Trump said all he knew was that Moore said he did not assault any of the women and that lacking any formal charges, his view has to also be considered.

The move was slammed by former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele, who on Nov. 21 said Trump’s endorsement of Moore could do “irreparable harm” to the Grand Ol’ Party (GOP) and possibly the country.

Steele appeared on MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews” and lashed out at Trump and his party.

“This is beyond stupid.” Steele said. “Someone needs to take control here and it’s certainly not the president.”

The special election for the U.S. Senate seat formerly occupied by Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set for Dec. 12. Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones.

A Day of Thanks!

President Trump exited the White House on Nov. 21 and began his Thanksgiving weekend by visiting his resort, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., where he and the family celebrated the American tradition.

Identified as “The Southern White House,” Trump had already spent 25 days at the property during his presidency according to NBC.

Earlier in the year, visits to Trump property would be marked by security precautions that saw roads shut down and non-commercial aircraft in the vicinity grounded. However, in March, Trump completed construction of a helipad on the western lawn of the Palm Beach estate, which reportedly will allow Marine One to transport Big Orange from the Palm Beach airport directly to Mar-A-Lago.

Coincidentially, the 500-foot megayacht “Eclipse” owned by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was docked at the Port of Palm Beach on Nov. 18, just days before Trump’s holiday visit.

Abramovich, who owns London’s Chelsea Football Club and is the largest shareholder of Russia’s second largest steel company, is very close friends with Trump’s main squeeze, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Abramovich was thought to have been on board the ship when it docked last week. The $500 million yacht was first thought to only be in town for its regularly scheduled maintenance.

Newspaper reports state the president has no meetings scheduled during the holiday weekend, and nothing suggests Abramovich would spend his Thanksgiving with the Trumps.

