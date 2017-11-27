Too tired to keep fighting, but too angry and ashamed to quit

Earlier today I thought time was running out for The Shinbone Star. Our staff has been churning out posts for 10 months now, and this is our 378th article, every one in opposition to Donald J. Trump.

Our following across all social media platforms has grown to more than 1,800 readers, but it wasn’t enough. I thought it was too hard to keep fighting, too difficult for any rational human being to maintain a burning hate for so long a time, writing and editing day after day, sometimes just so a handful of people might read what we produced.

Although our staff boasts more than 20 members, only a few are still contributing regularly, and those of us still fighting are tired, bone tired, waiting for the cavalry that never comes.

It’s the holiday season — we just had Thanksgiving in America — and to my mind it somehow seemed appropriate to let our little venture fade away. Despite our following, I told myself that few would notice that The Shinbone Star had gone missing, and those who did probably wouldn’t say a word.

Then the 45th president did something today that reminded me why we fight.

At a White House event honoring Navajo code talkers from World War II, Trump used the occasion to utter a favorite insult against a longtime political opponent:

“You were here long before any of us were here,” Mr. Trump said as he turned to look at the code talkers. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”

He was referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, attempting to denigrate her by again calling her “Pocahontas” because of her Native American ancestry.

The heroic veterans dressed in their native finery were members of the Navajo code talkers, men who used their language to deliver tactical communications to allied forces during World War II. Never mind that the White House chose to honor Native American war heroes while standing in front of a painting of Andrew Jackson who signed the Indian Removal Act, the fact that Trump used a racial slur to again denigrate Warren during the event is simply stunning.

Given Trump’s history of race-baiting, we shouldn’t be surprised, and yet we are. Muslims, blacks, Hispanics and now the Navajo, just when you think Donald Trump can’t sink any lower, he does, and as a nation we hang our heads again.

And so The Shinbone Star limps on. I can’t speak for our entire staff, but even during this season when Americans recall our manifest blessings and love for our fellow man, my hate has been rekindled for a president who reveals himself at best to be a buffoon, and at worst a vile racist whose bigotry oozes from his pores like pus from a boil.

Yes, I’m tired, tired of writing, tired of editing, tired of feeling embarrassed to live in a country led by a racist who was elected by racists. I’m tired of the futility of waging this daily battle and wondering why others don’t hate this president as much as I do.

I’m so tired and sick of it that I want to lie down and fade away.

But I can’t.

Like the Navajo code talkers, my words are my weapons, and I have to use them.

Who’s with me?