No code needed for our message to Trump: Be gone!

No, Americans, Donald Trump wasn’t being political incorrect when he referred to Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” while speaking to Navajo code talkers in the Oval Office.

“You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said as he turned to look at the code talkers. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”

Then, he laughed, clapped a veteran Navajo on the shoulder and grinned, saying, “But, you know what, I like you. You are special people.”

Politically incorrect no longer works as an excuse for his stupidity.

Donald has referred to Warren as Pocahontas since the 2016 campaign when he thought she might be a Democratic Party candidate for the Oval Office.

Donald Trump is a sick, ignorant ass, who needs to be put into an insane asylum as soon as possible. He’s truly unfit for the office.

“I think what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career,” Sarah Sanders told the world when asked about Donald Trump’s offensive Pocahontas slur. On follow-up, she defended her boss, saying, “I think that’s a ridiculous response. I don’t think it is a racist term, I don’t think that was his intent.”

Sarah, it may not be a slur in Arkansas or in the Oval Office, but it is to intelligent human beings.

Even though Psycho Donald Trump pretends to be ultra-intelligent and know lots of big words, he’s a demented, racist piece of dung.

Certainly his beloved, bewildered herd of defenders love his statement because they speak his language. They can be stacked into that basket of “deplorables,” as Hillary Clinton so aptly named it.

What will it take to rid the nation of this sicko? Will he really have to grab a female GOP congressional member by the genitalia and forcibly kiss her in public before Congress acts?