Mulvaney named to lead consumer protection agency – into oblivion

Almost lost in the fisticuffs over who is running the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is that Donald Trump’s choice of interim director, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, has in the past sought to eliminate the agency.

A federal court ruled in favor of Mulvaney over Leandra English, the interim director selected before former Director Richard Cordray retired. Mulvaney immediately implemented a hiring freeze and halted all rulemaking.

It’s part of a pattern — or the worst kind of evil strategy — set in motion by Trump to appoint people to head departments and agencies who hate that office the most. That’s how we got the myopic Rick Perry as Energy secretary, serial litigant Scott Pruitt as EPA administrator, czarist Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, an anti-abortionist to a family planning program and a citizenship ombudsman who has spoken out against immigrants.

Trump is a cancer slowly eating away at American values, a steady acid drip of hate and spite and ignorance. Every day is a new revelation — valuable State Department career diplomats have resigned or been fired, FEMA services to repair weather-beaten communities are being underfunded, and poor, underprivileged and disabled persons are losing what few protections they once had.

For his part, Mulvaney once described the CFPB as a “sad, sick joke” and tried to abolish it when he was a Republican congressman. The agency was formed after the Wall Street meltdown in 2008 to protect consumers from the predatory and deceptive mortgage and lending practices that led to the Great Recession. Among its successes: curbing the payday loan industry and levying multimillion dollar fines against bad actor Wells Fargo & Co.

As acting director, Mulvaney has the authority to enforce and supervise — or not — financial firms . . . and bow to special interests. Before joining the Trump administration, Mulvaney worked in his family’s real estate business and was elected to Congress in South Carolina. He was known as a budget hawk and opposed any increases in spending, even for defense.

Trump, too, has criticized the CFPB, calling the agency a “total disaster” that had “devastated” financial institutions, although he gave no examples of such a devastated institution and failed to support the claim. Although he campaigned on being rich enough to ignore Wall Street, he’s done nothing but support big financial interests while in office.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who proposed the agency in 2007, says disbanding it is tantamount to kowtowing to big Wall Street banks. “Mick Mulvaney wants to take the cop off the beat . . . and whenever there are no cops, we all know what happens. That’s how the financial crisis of 2008 grew and then nearly blew up our entire economy,” she said.

It doesn’t look good for the CFPB. It will be another line item for the next president to replace among the many line items of services and protections Trump is stripping from voters.