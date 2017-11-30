More men behaving badly

Two liberal media outlets fired their biggest stars Wednesday in the wake of charges of improper sexual behavior, and of course our president couldn’t contain his glee at the downfall of one of them, longtime “Today” anchor Matt Lauer.

The “Today” show on NBC started with an announcement by co-host Savannah Guthrie that Lauer had been fired following a complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

Trump’s tweets on the topic started 10 minutes later with a suggestion that “the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”

Lack is the chairman of NBC News, and reportedly a close friend of Lauer.

Hours later, it was learned that Garrison Keillor, for many years the host and writer of “A Prairie Home Companion,” had been terminated by Minnesota Public Radio over a similar complaint.

Neither Lauer nor NBC News released a statement, but his termination came less than two days after the complainant and her lawyer met with representatives of NBC on Monday, according to CNN.com. The improper conduct allegedly occurred while they were in Russia to cover the 2014 Winter Olympics.

While details of the complaint were not made public, Lack said in a memo to staff that “it represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards.” Lack’s memo said that while it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer in his career at the network, “we were also present with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

In fact, CNN reported, Lack and other NBC News executives were aware for weeks that The New York Times and Variety were working on investigations of Lauer’s behavior.

Keillor, meanwhile, acknowledged in an e-mail to a reporter from the Minnesota Star Tribune that he had touched a female co-worker’s bare back.

“I meant to pat her back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled. I apologized. I sent her an e-mail of apology later and she replied that she had forgiven me and not to think about it. We were friends. We continued to be friendly right up until her lawyer called,” Keillor wrote in response to a question from reporter Neal Justin.

One has to wonder why her shirt was open and what his hand was doing under it, but at any rate NPR said in a statement that it was “terminating its contracts with Garrison Keillor and his private media companies after recently learning of allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him.” The company said it found no further allegations against the 75-year-old Keillor.

Rumors of Lauer’s supposed extramarital activities have been a fixture of the tabloid press for years. I’ve never read any such allegations regarding Keillor, but he’s not exactly tabloid fodder.

It seems that both NBC News and Minnesota Public Radio acted properly, although I have to think MPR was a little precipitous in firing someone who probably single-handedly kept the station afloat for many years. Perhaps an unpaid suspension would have been more in order.

These are tough times to be a liberal. It’s impossible to defend the conduct of men whom many have looked up to, and at the same time, it’s hard not to wonder whether there’s some political undercurrent to these charges.

But it’s even harder for an employee at a media outlet to speak out against a star.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” our current president says in the infamous “Access Hollywood “ tape.

Maybe that was true once. Not anymore. Now we all have to wonder who’s next.