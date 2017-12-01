Hark and holy shit! Is that a heavenly host I hear?

If you heard a beautiful sound this morning but weren’t quite sure where it was coming from, we here at The Shinbone Star have it on good authority that it was a choir of angels singing while former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Well that’s pretty damned good, but wait, there’s more!

During the second stanza of the hymn by the heavenly host, authorities in federal court indicated that Flynn was acting under instructions from senior Trump transition officials.

I underlined that bit on account of it’s kinda important!

According to a report in our sister paper, The Washington Post, prosecutor Brandon L. Van Grack claimed that “a very senior member of the transition team directed” Flynn to contact the Russian ambassador, and Flynn in turn called a senior official with the Trump crime syndicate at Mar-a-Lago to discuss a United Nations resolution that Flynn had talked about with Kislyak.

Years from now we may remember Dec. 1, 2017 as the day Donald Trump took a serious Van Gracking!

Folks, the chickens are coming home to roost:

As for Flynn himself, well, he’s taken up a position somewhere beneath those chickens, and from there he’s issued the following shit-stained statement:

“It has been extraordinarily painful to endure these many months of false accusations of ‘treason’ and other outrageous acts. Such false accusations are contrary to everything I have ever done and stood for. But I recognize that the actions I acknowledged in court today were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right. “My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

Yes, you are guilty you sonofabitch, and by god, the fox is in the henhouse now, and his name is Mueller!

Nobody knows what Special Counsel Robert Mueller will dig up next, but with Flynn wisely looking out for #1 and now singing like a canary, I can hardly wait until the angelic host cranks up the volume on its third stanza.

Of course all this will be dismissed as “Fake News” in some quarters, but even the rubes and hayseeds that make up Trump’s base won’t be able to ignore it when some cell doors start clanking shut in the Hotel Ironbar, and it won’t be Hillary Clinton whose pantsuit is getting snagged in the lock.

Speaking of guilty, I guess I ‘m guilty of getting a little ahead of myself, but you might excuse me for feeling giddy. We here at Shinbone have been calling for this almost every day for the past 10 months, and we haven’t received one thin dime of compensation. This makes it all worthwhile, you know?

Of course it’s not over yet, but it’s happening folks, it’s finally happening! Dare we hope that an end is in sight?

Our staff here at Shinbone is small. Most of us are old and tired, but we’ve trained most of the Real Journalists over at The Post and The New York Times. You might say they’re our protégés (or you might not), but whatever you say, we still encourage you to follow their continuing coverage as the hits keep rolling in, because it’s hard for us to keep up, being all old and tired and everything.

