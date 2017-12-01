Maryland Gun Ban Upheld When U.S. Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Appeal

The first chink in the armor plate allowing the sale of so-called military style weapons with large capacity magazines opened this week when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to entertain an appeal from firearms proponents seeking relief from a Maryland gun ban.

The restrictive 2013 law is aimed at semi-automatic rifles that appear to be assault weapons and the large capacity magazines that feed them. Millions are already in gun owners’ hands. A larger question is then, “What difference does it make?”

Purported gun advocates Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were both silent on the SCOTUS decision, a clear departure from the more-guns-for-everyone assurances they provided to their armed constituency before President Trump took office. Gun sales across the country jumped on the disarming news.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit upheld the Maryland ban. That court said such weapons are excluded from Second Amendment protections because they are the kind of weapons most often used by the military.

“Put simply, we have no power to extend Second Amendment protection to the weapons of war that the Heller decision explicitly excluded from such coverage,” Judge Robert King wrote in the majority opinion, citing a landmark Supreme Court case from 2008.

District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008), is a landmark case in which the Supreme Court held, in a 5–4 decision, that the Second Amendment protects an individual’s right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.

Gun owners had appealed the Maryland ban. The legal challenge was largely paid for by the National Rifle Association, gun owner associations and weapon makers. Taxpayers fronted the government case.

For gun-control advocates, the good news is that the Supreme Court’s stony silence is the only noise they needed to hear. The bad news for gun-control advocates is that if Maryland banned the sale of every kind of repeating rifle, regardless of ammunition capacity or style, there are still enough “legal” long guns and high capacity magazines in the unregulated private marketplace to rearm the entire state population faster than a speeding bullet.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reportedly fielded 203,086 gun background check requests on this year’s Black Friday, up from 185,713 in 2016. The federal government estimates there are 300 million legally owned guns in the country and perhaps another 50 to 80 million unregistered or altered guns salted away.

The Supreme Court decision is the second blow to Second Amendment advocates in November. Sessions last week ordered a review of the government database used for background checks on gun buyers. His soft-soap response came after a man killed 26 people in a Texas church. For reasons still unclear, the deranged shooter was left off the National Crime Information Center database despite being convicted of viciously assaulting his wife and infant stepson before being dismissed from the Air Force with a bad conduct discharge. Police reported that two of his assault-style rifles were homemade, built with unlisted parts immune from current gun law. Nothing else has changed since the last few slaughters.

Gun owners in Maryland argued that the style of a weapon is irrelevant because assault weapons are used for home defense, that the Second Amendment protects their right anyway, that guns don’t kill people and the all-time favorite bumper sticker, “They will get my gun when they peel my cold, white fingers off the butt.”

Soldiers, police officers and gangsters know better. Getting shot at really sucks and only a lame-brained imbecile wants to be in a situation where bullets are whizzing about. That’s why governments paid for assault rifles in the first place. Nobody else needs them.

One neighborhood sage, a former Marine, suggested that demand for military style weapons would slow if prospective buyers were forced to sit behind a tree while it is sawed in half by an M-16. Skydiving is a thrill, so is whitewater rafting, he noted, and much safer. For home defense, a shotgun is better and hunters don’t need military force to kill unarmed game.

For perspective, more outlaws, soldiers, Plains Indians, frontiersmen, deer, buffalo, bears and innocents were slain from 1823 to 1870 with Hawken, single shot, black powder rifles averaging .54 caliber and costing about $5, than all the other infernal devices combined. A power shooter can fire such a rifle just twice per minute, yet it still was enough to tame the West.

Having guns for sinister purposes is today a different kettle of fish. No well-heeled militiaman is ever seen carrying a piece that looks like a squirrel gun. Those martial boys like high-speed, low drag semi-automatic death machines that trained shooters will tell you are far better for killing than automatic weapons. The latest trend is to hang so much crap on their killing machines they look like something Darth Vader would approve. It does something scary to some people’s psyche.

A long time ago in northern Arkansas about one hundred defiant militia lads with military style weapons hunkered down in the Covenant, Sword and Arm of the Lord religious compound, swearing the FBI would never take them alive. Their weapons stash included fully automatic long rifles, a .50 cal. machine gun, buried mines and a homemade tank. They definitely felt empowered with all their guns and ammo.

The same dedicated warriors surrendered without a shot being fired when the law enforcement folks showed up a few dark mornings later with a U.S. Army National Guard Huey Cobra overhead. Guns don’t kill people, the boys inside the Covenant compound were informed, but the FBI does. That was the 1980s.

The Maryland ban — while well intentioned and politically safe — is a hollow victory for gun law proponents. Appearance really doesn’t kill anyone; it does however sell a lot of killing machines to people who believe a gun that looks “bad ass” is the same thing as a bad ass weapon. They go to gun ranges with their new toys and get high on rapid fire. Only dead people don’t feel a rush from racking a magazine-load of bullets into a black rifle and spraying them out like a water hose. The feeling frequently leads enthralled shooters to find faster ways to empty their 30, 50 or 200-round magazines. Arms merchants reap a financial windfall by encouraging them with sexy ads and feeding trainloads of bullets to hungry shooters.

It is called sport.

The Maryland General Assembly enacted the ban in 2013 after a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn.

It was not very sporting.