Flynn’s guilty plea to test divided loyalty of Trump klan

Dad or Jared?

There are a thousand threads to the story of Michael Flynn’s guilty plea for lying to the FBI about the Trump-Russia investigation. One of the most tantalizing is who Ivanka Trump will side with, should she be forced to choose — her doting husband or her doting father?

This has got to make those Trump family Sunday dinners interesting. That’s a joke, you see, since Donald Trump is usually out golfing, and Ivanka and Jared Kushner are often jet setting to exciting resorts around the world.

At some point, given Ivanka was a member of the close-knit transition team, she will be brought in to face Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller to ask what she knew when. And who did what. And what was said beneath those white sheets.

We are giddy with anticipation.

Father and son

Apparently former nation-security-adviser-for24-days Michael Flynn has chosen his son, Mike Flynn Jr., over Trump. In his statement Friday, after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI, Flynn noted he cooperated with Mueller because of family concerns. “My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family,” he said in part.

Flynn Jr. was also a target of the Russian election meddling investigation. He worked closely with his father, had contacts with Russian and Turkish operatives, and is subject to the same potential charges and criminal liability as his father. He was also knowledgeable of the actions of the Trump election transition team.

Legal experts speculate any deal Flynn makes with Mueller would include immunity, or a downgrade of the charges for Flynn Jr. In addition, the Flynn family faces enormous legal fees for both men’s representation.

And it begs the question: If Trump was faced with a situation in which he could protect himself or sacrifice his son, Donald Trump Jr., which would he choose?

Oh Junior, you are so screwed.

Best ‘I told you so’

“But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” — Amos 5:24

Minutes after Flynn entered a guilty plea before a federal judge, James Comey tweeted his approval. After being fired by Trump for pursuing the Russia investigation, Comey outed himself on Twitter as Trump’s best troll.

Witty, acerbic, cryptic and cutting, Comey has tweeted for several years under the nom de plume Reinhold Niebuhr, a theologian and ethicist who died in 1971. Comey studied the life and work of the theologian, and admired his books on religion, politics and public policy.

Comey’s tweets have been examined widely for hidden meaning, but it’s pretty clear he is having a grand time as Trump’s most gifted troll, and his revenge is well savored.