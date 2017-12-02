The delicious irony in Trump’s hiring of Flynn

Outgoing President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump in 2016: Do Not Hire Michael Flynn!

So what did Psycho Don do? He hired Michael Flynn.

Why, you may or may not ask, would he do that? Because Psycho hates all things Obama.

As I’ve written before, the root goes back to the fateful night in 2011 when Obama roasted Donald over his “birther movement” that had demanded Obama show the world his birth certificate.

Obama did and Psycho had to eat a large platter of crow, publicly.

At the dinner, Psycho was a guest of the Washington Post. Go figure, it’s a newspaper he loves to hate. Trump reportedly left quickly, in a red-faced huff and dragging Melania behind. Even though Psycho has denied it, the fact he decided to run for the Oval Office was the result of that roasting.

Sadly, he won election to the hallowed room, and one of the first things he did was to hire General Michael Flynn as his national security adviser even before putting his foot in the door.

Soon after an inauguration that was much smaller than Obama’s, Trump started scribbling his name yuuuugly on a flurry of executive orders with the intent of scrubbing his predecessor from the books.

As for Flynn, he lasted just 24 days — the shortest tenure ever for a national security adviser — after it was found that he lied about having contact with Russians. Now Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, Congress and the world.

Good money bet is that the general fell on the points of his tarnished stars to save his son, who is also complicit in the scandal.

Flynn is the first person inside President Donald Trump’s administration to be convicted by special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, though the judge said yesterday that he could impose a harsher or lighter sentence.

In a statement yesterday, Flynn acknowledged that his actions “were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right.”

Why this jerk thinks “God” is going to be on the side of a lying ass who is now a convicted felon is simply amazing.

Trump’s hate for Obama led to this moment in his life, and there is some lovely irony to this.

Even though Trump himself has thus far suffered no consequences, yesterday’s action will certainly shake some boots, perhaps especially Jared Kushner’s.

Elsewhere, Barack Obama probably spewed his coffee when he heard the news.

Best is former FBI Director James Comey’s tweet to Flynn, et al:

“But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” — Amos 5:24

Thus far, Psycho’s Twitter thumbs have been silent, but you and I both know it’s coming. How much longer will it be before he blames Obama or Hillary Clinton for this mess?

My guess, not long.