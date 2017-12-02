Trumplandia: Nov. 25 — Dec. 2, 2017

Black Friday — Redux Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 34% — down from 38% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 44% — same as last week

They call him flipper

The week of our Trump – Nov. 25, 2017: Just before noon on Dec. 1, Special Counsel Robert Mueller turned what had been a humdrum weekday into a second Black Friday when it was announced that retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about meeting with a Russian official last year.

Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI about his alleged back-channel negotiations with then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The crime, which could net Flynn five years in prison, accomplished many things and most assuredly confirmed the former U.S. national security adviser had turned state’s evidence and was now working against President Donald J. Trump.

The news felt like a day-after-Thanksgiving door-buster deal and reportedly caused President Dipshit to hurl a coffee pot down a White House hall and hunker in his bunker sans telephone contact or Twitter feed.

Flynn has been the focus of an investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election since he was fired in March for lying to Vice President Mike Pence.

Unlike former Trump campaign head Paul Manafort and business partner Rick Gates, who pleaded not guilty to charges that predate the president’s run to the White House, Flynn’s plea and that of former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos suggest the two could be cooperating with Mueller’s investigation.

Because Flynn was part of Trump’s original Cabinet, his plea deal puts the “F” in flip.

Flynn yesterday promised his “full cooperation” with the investigation into possible Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

News reports have suggested that meetings Flynn now admits to having with Russian officials came at the behest of a high ranking official in the Trump transition team. ABC News and Newsweek suggested the meeting may have been ordered by Trump himself, while NBC states the directive may have come from special counsel to the president Jared Kushner.

As for Trump, who tweets about everything all day every day, nothing had come out of his Twitter at time of press.

Trump’s attorney and mustache enthusiast Ty Cobb said, “Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn.”

Shortly after his termination in March, Trump was singing a different tune about Flynn, who former President Barack Obama fired in 2015 and urged The Donald to not hire in any capacity for his new administration.

“Mike Flynn is a fine person and I asked for his resignation and he respectfully gave it,” Trump said in March. “He didn’t have to do that because what he did wasn’t wrong.”

Evidently that appears to not be true on several fronts.

In the end it was Russia, because with Trump, it’s always Russia.

At least the president won’t have to worry about his coffee pot, there were plenty of Trump-less Keurig machines available at a discount during the real Black Friday.

Speaking in Code

The Flynn announcement capped a week of Trumpian proportions where his hate for Muslims and ignorance competed with grotesque bigotry and lust for setting off a nuclear holocaust.

On Nov. 27, our Cheetos-in-Chief began his week attempting to honor the last living “Windtalkers” from World War II during a ceremony in the Oval Office under the watchful gaze of Native American tormentor, President Andrew Jackson.

The horrific events of that day were covered thoroughly on these pages and we know the noble speech delivered by one of the veterans was overshadowed by Trump’s crass racial joke against Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s racial heritage.

Trump has mocked Warren’s queries into her own heritage since the campaign by giving her the nickname of the historic Native American figure, Pocahontas.

We know he decided to trot out the slur during the ceremony with Native American veterans, but the misdeed was compounded by the terrifying ignorance of the president’s other son, Eric.

The almost forgotten Trump son was perplexed that anyone would be upset that Poppa Trump used a “perceived” racial slur, which Eric obviously tied not to the historical figure, but to the Disney cartoon.

President of the Navajo Nation Russell Begaye said Trump’s attempt at humor was “unnecessary” and “culturally insensitive” and something that belonged on the campaign trail, not during a ceremony honoring the legendary code talkers.

“This was a day to honor them,” Begaye told the New York Post. “That (Trump’s use of Pocahontas and Poca) doesn’t belong in the room where war heroes are being honored.”

Not to be trumped in the realm of the ridiculous, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders was equally perplexed, but without the mouthy breaths and vacant stare of Eric Trump.

Sanders denied the use of “Pocahontas’” was a racial slur or inappropriate. She said Trump somehow did not intend to use the historical name as a racial slur to demean Native Americans.

However, she was offended by Sen. Warren pondering whether she was a descendant of Native Americans.

“I think Sen. Warren was very offensive when she lied about something specifically to advance her career and I don’t understand why no one is asking about that question and why that isn’t constantly covered,” Sanders said.

Not So Little Rocket, Man

North Korea continued its open defiance of the world and particularly Donald Trump on Nov. 28 by launching a new, larger intercontinental ballistic missile that appears capable of reaching anywhere in the United States.

Oh joy!

North Korean president Kim Jong-un’s latest show of military force seemed to fly in the face of Trumpian assertions that his recent visit to China was hugely successful.

During the trip, Trump bragged that he’d not only netted the biggest red carpet welcome ever, but also the release of sticky-fingered collegiate basketball players from a Chinese jail, but that he’d also orchestrated a visit to North Korea by a Chinese diplomat.

At the time, Trump said the Chinese envoy was deployed at his suggestion and that he was expected to speak to Kim about his actions.

However, North Korea’s show of strength on Wednesday came immediately after the U.S. had placed the Hermit Kingdom on an international list as a sponsor of terror.

Trump bemoaned China’s inability to defuse the launch in a tweet. However, after a round of newer sanctions, our dotard-in-chief assured Americans that his friends, the leaders of Communist China and Russia, were against the launch.

Trump, who threatened earlier this year to wipe North Korea from the face of the earth, assured his supporters, “we will take care of it.”

Later on Wednesday, Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and urged his “good friend” to use all available levers to persuade North Korea to end its “provocations.”

On Nov. 29, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council and said the launch brings the U.S. closer to a war it does not seek.

Haley said if war is an outcome of North Korean aggression, the Hermit Kingdom will be “utterly destroyed.”

Imported Hate

Just when we were digesting what was happening in Pyongyang, Mr. Stamina stayed up late Tuesday night and at 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 29 decided to vent some leftover hate for Muslims by retweeting provocative anti-Muslim videos imported from an extremist in England.

Out of context with recent events, the videos had no specific time frame and were posted by Jayda Fransen, deputy leader of Britain First, a far-right and nationalist fringe political group.

The videos, which included at least one completely manufactured incident, allegedly showed images of Muslims attacking people and later smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary. The videos were unsubstantiated, violent trash.

However neither of those points troubled the leader of the Free World, who retweeted the posts for no apparent reason and with no explanation.

The move delighted Fransen, who thanked Trump and blessed him for condoning her racist message and sharing it with his 44 million followers.

The Trump retweet did, however, rankle British Prime Minister Theresa May, who stated it was wrong for Trump to post the hateful videos.

May labeled Fransen’s organization as “hateful” and one that runs, “counter to common British decency.” It was reported last year that Fransen was found guilty of “religiously aggravated harassment” for verbally abusing a woman wearing a hijab in front of her children.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Trump promoted the motives of a “vile” extremist group and stated on Nov. 30, that a planned Trump visit in January 2018 should be scrapped.

On Nov. 30 The Telegraph reported Trump’s trip to the United Kingdom in January had been cancelled due to Trump’s transgressions. Set to celebrate the opening of a new American embassy, a British diplomat was quoted in the publication and stated that the visit was canceled.

Trump of course failed to see the error of his ways and took to Twitter to attack and demean the British leader for questioning his retweet, but in typical Trump fashion, he targeted the wrong Theresa May, selecting the account of private citizen Theresa May Scrivener, a woman with a grand total of six Twitter followers.

Meanwhile, White House P.R. flak Sarah Sanders defended the retweets, stating that the racist posts were shared to launch a conversation about border security and immigration.

She said the authenticity of the videos did not matter in light of the real threat of terror.

News website The Hill revealed that Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke had praised Trump’s retweet on Nov. 29. Duke said Trump is being condemned for “showing us what the fake news media won’t.”

He too thanked God for Trump, who he said he loves.

Happy Christmas – War is Over

Today is a day that I’ve been looking very much forward to ALL YEAR LONG. It is one that you have heard me speak about many times before. Now, as President of the United States, it is my tremendous honor to finally wish America and the world, a very MERRY CHRISTMAS! pic.twitter.com/cTvdlUkfHV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017