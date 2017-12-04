Smart money’s on a State Department Rexit

This is turning out to be a month of good news. Hallelujah.

White House officials have confirmed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be added to the embarrassingly long list of Donald Trump appointees who have resigned, been forced out or are in trouble with the law.

Tillerson and Trump deny it, of course, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s news earthquake may have rattled the White House enough to delay the plan, but it’s coming, as sure as spring.

Two things immediately come to mind. One, Trump has been in office since January 20 — of this year. And two, what could have gone wrong with the relationship between Tillerson, the former head of one of the largest and most secretive companies in the world, and Trump, a reckless, mouthy, ill-informed purveyor of lies and bombastic remarks?

The suspense would be entertaining in a movie, but in the real world, there are high-stakes national consequences to pay.

Can’t say we didn’t see it coming. Back in October, when Tillerson pegged Trump as a moron, the Las Vegas lawmakers leaned heavily in Tillerson’s favor as the winner of a proposed IQ showdown. “Slim to 120,” to be exact.

Trump, who wasn’t at the Pentagon meeting when the remark was made, denied Tillerson ever said he is a moron and volunteered to have an IQ faceoff. For his part, Tillerson would not specifically deny that he said Trump is a moron and refused to elaborate. But just in case, Mensa offered to set up and score the test of Tillerson’s brainpower versus whatever it is Trump uses to fill the massive vacuum in his head.

Trump has grown tired of Tillerson ignoring him, and word is Tillerson will be out in January. Most recently, Tillerson has also begun ignoring Trump’s favorite child, Ivanka, denying her diplomatic backup during her visit to India. That was a step too far for the unhealthily daughter-devoted Trump.

Trump reportedly will name current CIA Director Mike Pompeo to run the State Department, or what is left of it after Tillerson pushed out scores of experienced diplomats and slashed budgets. As for Pompeo, there is a precedent for the head of the national spy agency assuming the top role of the executive branch — oops, sorry, that’s in Russia, not the United States.

During his brief tenure, Tillerson gutted the ranks of senior Foreign Services officers — by 2,000, or 60 percent — as well as trainees and interns. He cut the budget by 30 percent, instituted a hiring freeze and cut dozens of programs. His management style was often called caustic, insulting, disrespectful and offensive.

“Were the U.S. military to face such a decapitation of its leadership ranks,” said Barbara Stephenson, head of the American Foreign Officers Association, “I would expect a public outcry.”

In Trump’s charmless way of hiring the worst directors for any agency, pundits fear Pompeo will be equally as bad, in his own special way. He is highly ideological, highly partisan and a Tea Party veteran. And he’s a confidant of Trump, meaning he’ll enable Trump to continue slashing and burning America’s global reputation via the State Department.

Tillerson, we hardly knew ya. The only question is, will Tillerson wait until January to leave, enduring Trump’s customary belittlement and public humiliation in the meantime. It’s ironic that if Tillerson had stayed at his post at Exxon, he could have retired last April to much fanfare. Instead he sought his own little kingdom as head of State. The old saying holds true again, pride goeth before the fall.