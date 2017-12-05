A week so bad we need hip waders to slog through the Trumpian ooze

One of the most bizarre weeks in presidential history began last Friday and just continues to ooze even more swamp talk from Oval Office Occupant Donald Trump.

On Friday, Michael T. Flynn, the former national security adviser, admitted that he had lied to the FBI about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition.

Psycho Don defended Flynn with a Saturday twit. He accused the FBI of destroying Flynn’s life for lying to agents while letting “Crooked Hillary Clinton” off easy for what he said were her own lies to agents. “Rigged system, or just a double standard?” he twitted.

He continued with, “After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters — worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.”

With Psycho’s job satisfaction numbers at only 32% approval, maybe he needs to tidy his own office first.

On Monday, Donald twitted, “I feel badly for General Flynn, I feel very badly. He’s led a very strong life and I feel very badly. Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI. Nothing happened to her. Flynn lied and they destroyed his life.”

Not to worry Don, God is on Flynn’s side . . . according to Flynn.

Last week was revealed that FBI agent Peter Strzok was removed by Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian election meddling, after Strzok was found tweeting anti-Trump messages. He had previously helped lead the 2016 investigation into whether Hillary Clinton had mishandled classified information on her private e-mail account

This led The Donald to retwit a post demanding Christopher A. Wray, the current FBI director, “clean house” at the agency.

Wray was not impressed. He told his 35,000 agents and support staff employees to ignore any criticism and to continue to uphold the Constitution.

“We find ourselves under the microscope each and every day — and rightfully so. We do hard work for a living.” He added that the FBI should “continue to keep focused on our critical mission.”

Will Wray be fired, too?

On Sunday, Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III, said he had directed Wray to “review the information available on this and other matters and promptly make any necessary changes” (i.e. firing Strzok?).

If Jefferson doesn’t respond positively to Psycho’s “suggestion” he might not be around to get that beautiful Merry Christmas card from his master.

Yesterday, amid charges that Psycho Don is guilty of obstruction of justice — the same charge that led to Richard Nixon’s resignation more than 40 years ago — Don’s lawyer, John Dowd, said his client “cannot obstruct justice because he is the chief law enforcement officer under of the land. Dowd cited the Constitution’s Article II, and has every right to express his view of any case.” Like, he can’t arrest and charge himself.

Dowd seems to be channeling former Vice President Dick Cheney, who contended that the Oval Office Occupant should have no congressional override. Answer to no one. Period.

Even more bizarre (or is it?), Psycho endorsed rapist and pedophile Roy Moore for the United States Senate, twitting, “We need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama.”

He followed it up with this: “Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!”

Of course Roy and wife Kayla were ecstatic. She wrote “Judge Moore just got off the phone with President Trump — we have his full support! Thank you Mr. President! Let’s MAGA!” referring to Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Also yesterday, Senate leader, Mitch McConnell, who had earlier called for Moore to withdraw from the race, suddenly lost what little dignity he had left when he called for “letting the people of Alabama decide.” Mitch does seem to be stooping more lately. Could it be that his spine is jellying?

The election to decide whether Alabama sends a pedophile to the Senate is on Dec. 12.

Unbelievable. If Rapist Roy wins, he’d fly to Washington, be sworn in, then possibly or not, be unseated by Senate vote for not being suitable for their ranks. That alone is just f’n unbelievable!

Even though Spineless Mitch once claimed that Moore would never be one of his boys, don’t be surprised when Roy takes his seat as the first rapist and pedophile elected to the Senate. Moore is now leading his opponent by six points, as the swamp waters continue to rise.

Meanwhile, extending his hate for all things Obama, Psycho Don flew to Salt Lake City to announce that he is shrinking Bears Ears National Monument by 90 percent, a devastating blow for Native Americans and conservationists. It will be a delicious win for Republican lawmakers, fossil fuel companies and rural Westerners who argue that monument designations are merely federal land grabs that limit revenue and stifle local control.

Bears Ears was one of 27 monuments Obama tried to save as he was leaving office.

For any other Oval Office Occupant, the things Psycho Don is saying and doing would be political suicide. But in less than a year, all semblance of right and wrong have been buried in the D.C. ooze.

A vile Republican Congress has been at work for almost nine years, destroying America the beautiful — not just its image abroad, but also our water, air and land.

And, that’s just what has happened so far this week. Remember, it’s only Tuesday.