Bathing the dog no match to remedy bloviation plague

Alabama’s child-chasing Judge Roy Moore was on TV when my dog started scratching. Fleas on a varmint are common in Missouri. For example, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt has more fleas than a barnyard chicken. I put two and two together and Millie got bathed. Too bad I can’t put Roy and Roy through the same bathwater and have them come out as vermin-free as her.

“We need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” President Donald Trump tweeted bright and early Monday morning. While testimonials against Judge Moore abound, the Orange Muffin offered his full endorsement, preferring to believe Moore’s blanket denial of any sexual misconduct.

Of course he does. Tiny Hands didn’t do anything either, according to him. Billy Bush and the seven-member crew on the bus where Trump offered his experiences with women are all lying. The “highest-rated bloviater,” Bush called him. That was wonderful.

Bloviation is a style of empty, pompous political speech preferred by the flatulent Trump and former U.S. President Warren G. Harding who described it as “the art of speaking for as long as the occasion warrants, and saying nothing.”

The spineless Senate leadership has now changed its tune from “Skewer The Pig Moore” to “Let Alabama Decide.” One solution would have been to scald the swine and find another Republican with a shred of moral decency. It could have been a win-win.

Moore’s prospects improved further this week when the Republican National Committee restored its financial support as Alabama’s special election grows closer.

Democrat Doug Jones is a long shot to beat Moore because he’s a Democrat who successfully prosecuted two Klu Klux Klan dirt bags who bombed and killed four little girls at Sunday school. The former Marine Republican write-in candidate is going to split the vote between Moore and the former federal prosecutor if he has any impact at all.

If Moore wins, the country loses. Alabama has already lost its mantle of moral integrity; its dignity is now at risk.

Meanwhile, it’s starting to look like being accused of sexual misdeeds is a positive thing in several prominent circles. Nobody did anything. All lies. Everyone is a victim of the national dialogue.

Descriptions of alleged offenses are becoming more graphic. Pretty soon readership will rise on prurient interest. The fact that sexual deviation fascinates the country when scoundrels are stealing the future is astounding. The so-called tax cut plan is permission for fat cats to put their hands in America’s pockets and empty them with impunity. After all, they love to intone, we are a nation of laws. What they never mention is they are writing the law.

The next three weeks should be exciting. Santa Claus is slashing names from his list as fast as he can. He has Mrs. Claus looking into wish lists for signs of unusual desires. There is no pandering at the North Pole; that’s for Congress. The pundits says the proposed thieving tax bill won’t be reconciled before the scoundrels who wrote it go home to face their constituents. The notion the Republican leadership can reconcile the House and Senate proposals without public scrutiny is nonsense. There will be an accounting. Whether it matters or not is another matter. It may happen after the New Year as Rex Tillerson’s exit or a new Korean War draws our attention elsewhere.