Ripe with stupid, Trump threatens Mideast stability

To discover what is going on in the world, looking in the horse’s mouth is a good place to start. The horse’s mouth in this case is the Jerusalem Post, an English-language Israeli newspaper published from the heart of the Middle East’s soul.

The Post says that Hamas — an acronym for the Islamic Resistance Movement — is demanding a response to Mr. Trump’s unilateral decision to upend politics as usual in the Middle East by moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, spiritual home for three of the world’s most prolific religions. Hamas called for shunning American interests in Palestine in addition to promoting “three days of rage.”

Probably because Trumpites had been bloviating all day Tuesday, the Palestinians were all in a lather by the time Trump made his historic announcement. Even before the Mango Muffin opened his pie hole with a barrage of lies and distortions, the Palestinian Authority was calling for three days of rage.

Al Jazeera reported “hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in Gaza City” on Wednesday (Israeli time), carrying banners denouncing Trump, “hours ahead of his declaration.”

Trump’s idiotic decision is historic only because American presidents have pledged to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel almost since the Jewish state was created in 1948. The main reason the move has never been implemented is because it will cause immense ill will, and most likely a horrific uprising against Israel and the United States. Already Egypt, Lebanon, the European Union and every Muslim state in the world has condemned Trump’s latest and scariest move yet.

Even for Herr Trump, this outpouring of hate is a new record. Very soon Sarah the Huckster will be telling the lily-livered White House press corps that Trump provoked more hate in the shortest amount of time than former Soviet Union Premier Joseph Stalin, who drew the world’s disdain for starving 6 million Ukrainian peasants to death in the late 1930s.

The easily enraged press corps will scramble to get reactions to the crude outburst while Trump pulls off some other Trumpian sleight-of-hand. When will they realize the Drumf is playing them like a badly tuned fiddle?

His decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem is ripe with stupid. Jerusalem has been part of Palestine since the Bible’s narrative was written. Palestinians are the Jews’ most implacable enemy. They were killing each other with abandon since history recorded there were Jews and Arabs. They are also citizens in the most fractured cultural landscape in the Middle East. Both countries are poisoned with venom. The situation hasn’t improved in 3,500 years.

At best, the Palestinian territories are relatively stable in contemporary Israel because Israelis spend much of their time creating malignant weapons of great destruction that they peddle to the rest of the world. Much of it has been tested against Arabs, particularly defenseless Palestinians. Not since King David slew Goliath has the Middle East been rocked on its political, cultural and religious heels with a single powerful blow.

The most immediate and apparent threat Trump energized is the military wing of Hamas. It is notorious for its attacks against innocent Israeli civilians and isolated soldiers. Hamas justifies its actions as reprisals for Israeli excesses in the Gaza and West Bank. It often launches retaliatory attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. Suicide bombers, homemade rocket attacks, and quick strikes by Hamas soldiers against isolated Israeli soldiers have all terrorized and destabilized the fragile peace over the years. Trump, in a single speech, has managed to poison whatever miniscule amount of goodwill still exists between the antagonists.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the United States has abdicated it peace-keeping role. He said Trump’s decision to defy world sentiment throws away “decades in sponsoring the peace movement.”

It is not all about Israel. The Arab League, outnumbering the Jews 20 to 1, attacked Israel on that day it proclaimed its independence back in 1948. They were defeated. Amid violence by militias and mobs on both sides, huge numbers of Jews and Arabs were displaced. Chaos reigned.

Jerusalem was divided: The western half became part of the new state of Israel as well as its capital, under an Israeli law passed in 1950. The eastern half, including the Old City, was occupied by Jordan.

Israel was not at first devoted to making Jerusalem its capital, but was focused instead on thriving, building cities and communities that would assure prosperity for the flood of European Jews.

Israel and Palestine have been at loggerheads for more than 50 years over what belongs to whom in the contemporary state of Israel. The solution proposed at various times by a multitude of governments is the so-called two-state solution, providing homelands for both cultures.

The borders are “based on the pre-1967 borders” that were redrawn after the Israelis soundly defeated massed Arab armies the same year in a brilliant pre-emptive attack. The last UN attempt to find a peaceful settlement was in November 2013. It passed 165 to 6. Canada, Israel, the United States, the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, and Palau abstained.

Trump managed to threaten that fragile effort with a pen stroke. Whether he has opened Pandora’s Box of wars, famines and pestilence will show itself soon enough.