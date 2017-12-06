We’ve seen this movie before. Electing Moore won’t end well

In the universe of cults that didn’t end well, the People’s Temple in Guyana, Heaven’s Gate in Los Angeles and the Branch Davidians of Waco, Texas, are notorious.

Add to that the state of Alabama? That’s a lot of funny kool-aid.

Forbes magazine, not exactly in the ranks of the liberal fringe, published an article Monday by political author Chris Ladd suggesting elements of the Republican Party have become a cult, and comparing it to the late Marshall Applewhite and his Heaven’s Gate followers. That party didn’t end well.

To Ladd’s point, the Bible-waving Judge Roy Moore of Alabama, twice removed from the state supreme court, has attracted his own no-questions-asked cult-like following, even in light of credible evidence the man sought out teens as young as 14 for sexual gratification. Moore is even in the polls with opponent Doug Jones, indicating the not so good people of Alabama would rather elect a pedophile than a Democrat.

Not to nitpick with Ladd’s comparison, but we believe the Moore cult connection is closer to David Koresh and his followers in Waco, based on Koresh’s affinity for cherry-picking young brides and weapons hoarding. That party didn’t end well, either, for the Davidians or the FBI.

Donald Trump, head of the party, has refused to condemn Moore’s candidacy and on Monday endorsed him for senator. The spineless Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who initially said Moore should stand down from the election, now says “let the people of Alabama make the call” and that Moore will be sworn in and seated if he wins the election.

Republican calls for an immediate Senate ethics commission investigation have also been mostly silenced to the greater good of Democrat bashing. However, Sen. Lindsay Graham said Sunday an ethics committee investigation would be “a smart thing to do.” In the biggest understatement ever, Graham said if the committee found Moore was indeed a child molester, “that would be a problem.”

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney is one of a few senior party officials who have rocked the boat with a scathing comment on Moore as a Republican candidate:

“Roy Moore in the US Senate would be a stain on the GOP and on the nation. Leigh Corfman and other victims are courageous heroes. No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity.”

In his endorsement of Moore, Trump opened himself up to renewed calls that he be investigated. More than a dozen women have publicly accused Trump of sexual assault. In an impudent tweet by Trump last weekend, he claimed the damning “grab them by the pussy” Access Hollywood tape, of his own voice, was fake news. He conveniently glossed over the fact he had apologized for bragging he was so rich he could get away with assault.



Trump followed his endorsement of Moore up with a phone call to the candidate in which he reportedly said, “Go get ‘em, Roy.” Trump did not back Moore in the Republican primary, instead throwing his weight to Sen. Luther Strange.

Alabama, the state that gave us George Wallace, often seems a political throwback in time, a place where native son Jeff Sessions still enjoys loyal support and residents don’t cotton to what they call the “liberal media” of the Washington Post and New York Times.

Their choice on Dec. 12 is a Democrat or a child molester. They should think about that as they take their young daughters to school and church. Other states put their sex offenders in jail, not send them to Washington.