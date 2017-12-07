Funny story from my first trip to England a few months ago.

My wife had previously been to the Tower of London, so she knew this old history degree-holder would love it. She took off for the Tate Modern, and I made my way to the place that trails only Stonehenge in the race to be the UK’s top tourist attraction. I opted for the guided tour, led as always, by a wise-cracking Yeoman Warder who clued us in on the history and tried to correct our misconceptions.

As we stood near the site where many Britons, mostly of royal blood, lost their heads over the centuries, he pointed out the houses on Tower Green that had often provided plush lodgings for people whose lives would soon be forfeit.

The Yeoman Warder also talked of Nazi official Rudolph Hess, who was the last big-name prisoner to be housed near Tower Green. Hess wasn’t there long before he was spirited out of London and taken to sit out the rest of World War II in “an undisclosed location,” as we used to say about Dick Cheney.

“And why was [he taken from the Tower of London],” our genial guide asked. “It was during The Blitz,” the answer rang out from a fellow tourist on the other side of the crowd. “Very good, Sir,” the guide said, and he inquired, “Where are you from, Sir?”

“The United States,” my fellow tourist replied, springing the trap.

“I’m always impressed,” said the Yeoman Warder, with a smile, “to make the acquaintance of an American who knows that the war didn’t begin on December 7.”

The zing bounced off the walls of the 800-year old site, to delighted laughter from myself and from most everyone within earshot. Point taken.

Now, on this date of remembrance, let’s not gloss over the fact that for Americans, World War II really did begin on that day. And let’s consider something else about the UK that comes to mind in this short discussion of A Date Which Will Live in Infamy.

In June of 2016, citizens in the UK voted to leave the European Union. No one thought they would do such a thing, and the Brits are still trying to determine if Russia had a hand in manipulating that election.

The day after the votes were counted, Brits rushed to their computers to look up Brexit and find out what it all meant. On Dec. 8, 1941, I can imagine that Americans searched their world maps for the Hawaiian Islands, a dot in a vast swath of blue that people never paid much attention to unless they had a kid in the service there.

Those in my parents’ generation can always tell you where they were on December 7. Pearl Harbor was their most vivid experience. We’ve had a few more of those searing events in my lifetime: November 22, 1963; January 28, 1986; September 11, 2001. I’ve been fortunate to read a lot about those eventful days, and it’s always amazing to learn just how jarring they were, and about the need to seek some deeper meaning.

Americans had already died in Europe before December 7, but many of those people had generally gone on their own toward the guns, not much was known about them. The battles they fought were considered to be their own. But on that Sunday morning in Hawaii, all Americans joined World War II.

This is, in my opinion, a good day to think of the day America was attacked. And it’s a better day to think about how important it is to remain cognizant of the world around us.

Yes, remember Pearl Harbor. And remember that when we step away from our national commitments, it doesn’t mean they’ll go away.