Trumplandia: Dec. 2 — 9, 2017

See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 38% — up from 34% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 42% — down from 44% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the President, we start it all with a little Tweet like this:

House of Lies

The week of our Trump – Dec. 2, 2017: Last week’s guilty pleas from high-ranking members of Donald Trump’s administration were drowned out by the deafening silence of arrogance and ignorance from the Republican Party, which continued to support a would-be U.S. senator and American president both accused of sexual harassment.

As the work week began, President Donald Trump and his GOP comrades placed personal interest over moral decency by openly backing GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore despite charges accusing him of preying on teenage girls.

The endorsements mark a change in direction for many Republicans who once asked Moore to step aside in a race for the seat of former Sen. Jeff Sessions. Moore was maligned after women from his past joined the #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment and said the former judge had pursued and in some cases sexually assaulted them when they were high school students.

In what was a theme for the week, those accused of such crimes were anointed by Republicans if they dug in and shamed if they resigned and surrendered their post.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrat Rep. John Conyers succumbed to mounting pressure and announced his retirement from Congress following news of a settlement he’d paid one accuser of sexual assault and accusations from others who claimed they’d been assaulted by the civil rights icon.

The longest serving member of the House of Representatives and founder of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), Conyers of Michigan had been accused of sexual hijinks and was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

The 88-year-old Conyers led a parade of federal legislators who announced their planned resignations due to a growing number of sexual misconduct and harassment accusations.

Besides the exits of Conyers and Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, this week also saw the announcement of House investigations into sexual malfeasance against Republican Reps. Trent Franks of Arizona and Blake Farenthold of Texas.

As the four beat a trail to the door, the Pussy-Grabber-in- Chief stood defiantly with Moore against allegations old and new that suggested that both had pursued women and girls without permission.

On Dec. 5, former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos attended a hearing at the Manhattan State Supreme Court as part of her legal action against the president, which began in January of this year. Zervos charged that Trump sexually assaulted her in 2007 and has since been called a liar by the billionaire president.

Trump and Moore defamed their accusers and the process that had accused them of the alleged acts.

This all came in a week marked by Time magazine naming victims of sexual harassment as “Person of the Year.” In continued irony, Time’s “Silence Breakers” were hailed and Trump, the accused sexual predator, was named runner up for the annual honor.

The cherry on top of this poop sandwich of a week came on Dec. 6, when Donald Trump, Jr., the organizer of a meeting with Russians and denier of even knowing that country existed was allowed to allegedly defer to “attorney/client” privilege during his questioning before the House Intelligence committee.

Cited for a “serious case of amnesia,” by Rep. Jackie Speier of California, Don Jr. waffled for 8-hours about the September 2016 meeting with Russian officials and campaign officials, which he only admitted to attending following reports in the media.

Interviewed behind closed doors, Junior also refused to disclose what he told the president when he made a statement about the meeting when questioned earlier this year.

The media charged that President Trump had authored his son’s response about the meeting, which initially was dismissed as inconsequential until e-mails confirming it emerged. After huddling with the president, the meeting was characterized as a “nothing burger” about adoption.

Later, the meeting’s content appeared to range from providing “dirt” on challenger Hillary Clinton to asking for the overturning of an Obama era anti-Russian law — the Magnitsky Act.

Both topics, allegedly discussed under the light of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign, have been explored by the House committee and the Special Counsel investigation.

When questioned by the House committee this week, Trump Jr. said the July conversation with Pappa Trump was “private,” and covered by attorney/client privilege, because the attorneys for both father and son were on the telephone during the call.

In the end, the soulless worship of party over country continued by the GOP and the Trump family assault on democratic process continued to eliminate the very checks and balances that have allowed our nation to be viewed as a free society.

On Dec. 6, a House of Representatives attempt by Rep. Al Green (D-Tx.) to bring forth articles of impeachment against the recalcitrant Trump were overwhelmingly rejected 364-58.

Green, who called Trump unfit for office and accused him of the necessary “high misdemeanors,” had discussed his intention to impeach the president since the spring. He nearly forced a vote on impeachment articles of Trump in October as well.

The most recent articles highlighted Trump’s seemingly apparent ties to white nationalism, neo-nazis and “inciting hatred and hostility.”

Untouchables?

On Dec. 1 the country collectively shuddered when former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. However, no sooner had we felt justice was finally being served in the nine-month probe into Russian meddling, that the president and others in the Republican Party began openly questioning not the many players and their ties to the former Soviet Union, but the investigation itself.

Beginning on Dec. 3, Trump began tweeting more doubt in the process after seemingly admitting to obstruction of justice, and in doing so, began a destructive dialogue that was hardly unique to his position on the investigation into ties between his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump’s initial tweet, which seemed to admit to knowing about Flynn’s lies to Vice President Mike Pence and to the FBI, appeared to openly set him toward possible obstruction of justice for his knowledge of the investigation and his ultimate attempt to halt its progress.

The post on social media was later attributed to Trump attorney John Dowd, who somehow wrested the telephone from the president and used it to post the legal faux pas.

Dowd told online magazine Axios.com that “the president cannot obstruct justice because he is the chief law enforcement officer under (the Constitution’s Article II) and has every right to express his view of any case.”

Almost faster than Flynn had entered his plea, Trump and Fox News began questioning the investigation as part of a deep-state conspiracy.

In August, FBI Agent Peter Strzok was removed from the probe due to anti-Trump texts he’d sent to a former “colleague.” The New York Post reported that Strzok, who lead the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server under fired former FBI Director James Comey, changed the language in last year’s investigation into the former Secretary of State, not deeming her “grossly negligent” but instead the less culpable “extremely careless.”

He has now been removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation after it was learned he wrote texts to another agent that mocked Trump. Fox News also reported that Strzok, who was a former deputy to the assistant director for counterintelligence, helped to push the Steele Dossier, which was filled with unverified negative information against then-private citizen Trump.

Strzok became central to a war against the FBI that appears to be led by the president himself.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 8 that another member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, investigator Andrew Weissmann, should be seen as dubious due to his alleged attendance at an election night party for failed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Weissman is the latest member of the Mueller team to come under fire for alleged ties to Clinton and therefore being deemed impartial to the president.

Ironically, an old tweet from now White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the rounds on the internet in regards to leaders who are under investigation by the FBI.

The tweet was originally posted during the 2016 campaign and reportedly was directed at Hillary Clinton during the FBI’s investigation into her use of private e-mail server.

At The Whim of a Madman

On the day before the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and America’s entering of World War II, inflammatory remarks by President Trump transformed the Gaza Strip in Palestine and the holy city of Jerusalem into a cauldron of protest and violence.

Like maniacal Dennis Hopper in the 1994 hit movie “Speed,” President Don-a-lon-a-ding-Dong announced the United States would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Dec. 6.

The move led to violent protests in and around the holy city and resulted in at least the death of at least three people at press time.

The announcement sets in motion a campaign promise from Trump, who sought to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem at the behest of a wealthy campaign donor.

The militant group Hamas called upon Palestinians to launch “three days of rage” in opposition to the move, which undoes about 50 years of U.S. diplomacy in the region that sought to create a separate state of Palestine.

On Dec. 7, the government of Jordan said the move violated the U.N. Charter and should be considered null and void.

According to the Charter, Jerusalem’s status must be decided through negotiations, said State Minister for Media Affairs and Government Mohammad al-Momani. He said the status of Jerusalem can only be resolved within the framework of a comprehensive solution and is a “final status issue.”

Trump’s decree was also denounced by Recp Tayyip, president of Turkey, who said it would throw the “region into a ring of fire.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron also voiced opposition to the move. Macron said the decision violates international law. Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also denounced the move and said it no longer recognized the United States as a superpower. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also refuted Trump’s announcement, stating a two-state solution is the only solution for Jerusalem.

Trump announced the major shift in American policy during a slurred speech presser newly branded “Donald Denture” for his mispronunciations. Opponents of the 71-year-old opined that the misspeak was due to loosened dentures, an account that was quickly refuted by White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who blamed Trump’s dehydrated mouth for the slip up.

Saying Merry Christmas Again

What a difference a few years make . . .