Trump’s America close to moral, ethical and personal bankruptcy

Forget about Make America Great Again (MAGA), that now infamous slogan Donald J. Trump promoted on Chinese-manufactured ball caps and shouted at campaign rallies during his run for the White House last year. Our country is not even close to being good during his watch.

Trump’s America — some 11 months into his reign of terror and as 2017, thankfully, nears an end — is in a chaotic state much as his failed real estate and casino empires were in the years leading up to his occupation of the White House. To put it mildly, America with Trump at the helm is on the verge of moral, ethical and personal (for Trump and his minions) bankruptcy.

In Trump-era parlance, bankruptcy should be defined as how our country is being governed by a wanna-be dictator with control over an adoring, submissive political party. What he and Congressional Republicans say and do every day they hold office becomes a new norm, a new reality for our country, bankrupting for all intents and purposes the old American leadership position of democracy in the global community. America becomes a victim of win-at-any-cost to the ideals that once provided the fundamental strengths of our country.

No mistake about it, Trump and the GOP’s political vision is all about dividing America along race, religious and income extremes while lying to and bullying dissenters of their vision of greatness and banking as much coin as possible to support their lavish lifestyles.

Before his hordes of supporters start carping about how well the stock market performed this year and how continued improvement of the unemployment rate demonstrates what a great chief executive he is, let’s acknowledge he and his team of misfits have managed to avoid messing up economic successes created by the Obama administration during the previous eight years.

Good on you, Mr. Trump, for not issuing executive orders that could have crippled our recovery from the 2008 Great Recession. Unfortunately, you and your team have contributed nothing this year in the form of legislative or executive actions that helped fuel the country’s current economic growth.

But let’s look at just how close we are to moral, ethical and personal bankruptcy in America as 2017 draws to a close.

Morality

Whether it’s women accusing him of sexual assault, the size of his Inauguration Day crowd or collaboration with Russian operatives during and after his campaign, Trump battles truth-telling on a daily basis. In constructing his vision of America, Trump lies to or misleads the public at an alarming rate. According to The Washington Post‘s tally as of Nov. 14, he delivered 1,628 false or misleading statements since Inauguration Day.

A Midwest childhood taught me lies were wrong, that anyone who told them would be punished, with the severity of punishment determined by the size of the fib. Truth-telling, we were assured by parents, teachers and clergy, is the morally correct way to live even if it causes a little pain along the way.

As sexual assault and harassment accusations cripple careers of entertainment, corporate and figures of all political stripes, Trump continues to label as liars the 19 women who during last year’s campaign charged him with unwanted physical encounters as a younger man. Even with an Access Hollywood video/audio tape capturing him bragging about how he, as a media star, could do anything he wanted to women, Trump convinced voters to elect him president and his GOP cohorts to keep him in office.

In the rough-and-tumble worlds of New York real estate development and casino operations, truth seldom, if ever, surfaces as deals close or gaming table windfalls are wiped out in a matter of minutes. Instead, lies and deception regardless of who they hurt score the greatest wins.

Unfortunately, lies and misdirections by the president encourage the same behavior by his disciples, his core base of support. These adults pass along this view of life to their children and grandchildren as acceptable. Lying has been normalized by Trump at a level that threatens the well-being of our country.

Who’s telling the truth? The man who averages a lie or falsehood on an average of 5.5 times a day? The mainstream media that is accused of reporting “fake news?” The women who charge this president with sexual attacks? Moral bankruptcy looms on the horizon.

Ethics

In Trump’s way of looking at the world, it’s all about closing the largest deal possible, lining your pockets or those of your closest and wealthiest friends with total disregard for who gets hammered by your actions.

It also doesn’t matter to Trump that he is the only Oval Office occupant in our nation’s history to maintain his outside business dealings as he wheels and deals around the country and world. When he took office, lawyers outlined an ethics plan designed to assure the public the president’s business interests would never overlap or influence his duties as chief executive officer.

Unfortunately for American taxpayers, Trump and his family are propping up their struggling businesses using the Executive Branch of government as a worldwide marketing platform. Trump, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner remain connected to operations that benefit from White House-sanctioned deals — think frequent golf trips to Trump-owned properties and foreign government officials booking rooms at Trump-branded hotels.

Last summer, Trump Hotels announced an expansion of its portfolio, looking to secure global opportunities for developments in key destinations (Newsweek, July 3, 2017). The ethics plan outlined by Trump lawyers in January promised no new foreign deals as long as he remained president.

Even sons Donald Junior and Eric frequently attend White House events and remain a significant part of the political scene surrounding their father. And they were the ones who supposedly took over running the family businesses in order to protect their father from conflicts of interest.

Today in Trump’s America it appears acceptable to bank taxpayers’ dollars into personal accounts in order to maintain a lavish lifestyle for yourself and your family while ignoring any conflicts of interest between holding public office and developing business plans to enrich a family brand. Ethical bankruptcy is not even a generation away from washing across our country.

Personal

Looming large over Trump’s America throughout his first 11 months in office is the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian influence over last fall’s presidential campaign. Most directly, Mueller is methodically uncovering facts surrounding Trump and his team’s interaction with representatives of a sworn enemy of the United States.

Trump frantically cries “fake news” every time the subject is brought up in public and insists Russian President Vladimir Putin is right — and our country’s intelligence community wrong — when he says his country had nothing to do with Trump being elected. The Trump team is complicit in this apparent attempted cover-up of what transpired during a presidential contest that defied all odds: a struggling New York businessman, self-proclaimed sexual deviant and closet white-supremacist winning the coveted prize.

Former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn has struck a plea deal with Mueller and is reportedly spilling his guts about the Trumps and Russians engaged in campaign skullduggery. At the same time, the White House team screams for an investigation of Hillary Clinton’s thoroughly vetted “uranium deal” with Russia.

The Trumps most likely face personal bankruptcy on this one if Mueller is allowed to complete the investigation. The smoke surrounding Russian involvement and influence in getting Trump into the White House is getting thicker by the hour. No matter how many public lies or misdirectional statements he or White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders throw out there, a wall is being built brick by solid brick that could eventually encircle Trump and his cohorts.

If that wall is completed, resigning as president and admitting personal bankruptcy could be a lighter sentence for Trump and his band of political flunkies than any other deal Mueller might offer.