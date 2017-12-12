Christmas miracle in ‘Bama — Democrat beats creepy accused child molester

There’s a lot of heart in the Heart of Dixie tonight. Democrat Doug Jones won an Alabama senate race that drew national attention for pitting Jones, best known for prosecuting murderous Ku Klux Klansmen, against Roy Moore, a credibly accused child molester and thug.

Hark, the heralds!

The long-shot victory in a deep red state narrowed the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate and hopefully sent Donald Trump into apoplectic fits as he watched the results come in at his White House residence. He’ll no doubt come up with a tweet saying Judge Roy Moore wasn’t his candidate after all, in spite of his endorsement.

The closeness of this race is frankly a damning sign in American politics, best described by the old adage, “he may be a son of a bitch, but he’s our son of a bitch.” It’s the first time since Trump took office that the Trump agenda — immigration bad, Muslims bad, Mexican border wall good, Obamacare bad, tax relief for the wealthy good, environment and climate change who cares — failed.

The campaign to replace former then-Sen. Jeff Sessions went off the rails when Alabama women, horrified over the thought that Moore would become a United States senator, came forward to accuse Moore of sexually violating them when they were young teens, and he was in his 30s.

News accounts in the Washington Post and other mainstream news outlets prompted Moore to declare war on the liberal media, to declare war on Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, to declare war against transsexuals, to declare war on the non-Christians and generally just to declare war. Moore, a former state justice, was twice removed from office for failing to uphold the U.S. Constitution in favor of the Bible.

Early voter turnout results showed African American voters showed up at higher rates than expected — maybe it had something to do with Moore’s recent comment that the last time America was great was pre-Civil War days when there was slavery. Results also showed Republicans turned out in lower numbers, maybe among the women who looked at photos of Moore’s alleged victims and saw their own daughters. Let’s hope so.

Several leading Republicans in Alabama did not support Moore. Sen. Richard Shelby, the sitting state senator, said he didn’t vote for him.