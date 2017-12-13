Veteran journalists at The Shinbone Star parse Election Night in Alabama

Have you ever wondered what it’s like working at a major metropolitan newspaper on Election Night? Well, most of us at The Shinbone Star have had that experience, and though most of us escaped to other pursuits, we still remember how it was, and whenever important votes are being counted somewhere in the world, we instinctively gather in what serves as our newsroom to talk smack and wish somebody had remembered to order pizza.

* * *

Fred Bunch: The Washington Post was denied credentials to Roy’s sinking ship tonight. The Post was the first to report the allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore. Moore campaign spokeswoman Hannah Ford confirmed the newspaper is not being granted press credentials. The campaign told the newspaper it had reviewed its request and was denying it.

Anne-Marie: Pyrrhic victory for Moore.

Gaynell Terrell: Doug Jones wins Alabama. Story to come.

Robin Dalmas: Gaynell’s story is live. I am apparently out of Facebook jail now and will plaster it all over the Interwebs. (Editor’s note: Robin is The Shinbone Star’s social media maven and has already served two stints in Facebook Prison, having pissed off thousands of Trumpers with her efforts on our behalf.)

Deborah Quinn Hensel: Saying a big Hallelujah — and I’m not even religious!!!!

Fred Bunch: Alabamians showed some grit tonight! Hope Charles Barkley’s CNN appearance helped, and Obama’s words got ‘em out. Moore will probably blame the media, as will Psycho Don.

Gaynell Terrell: Yes, but can you just hear the incessant gloating from Trump had Moore won? Not enough Tums in the world.

Anne-Marie:

Gaynell Terrell: The write-in votes made the difference. They were Republican voters who couldn’t stomach voting for Moore. I want to thank them, but thank them for doing the right thing? Ok, thanks for being decent.

Anne-Marie: Thank them for standing up and saying “enough.”

Gaynell Terrell: Moore wants a recount

LarryBDNC: Naturally. Did you hear that bat shit information being peddled from that podium? They’re gonna try and pull a fast one…

Deborah Quinn Hensel: Not no but hell no.

MACinelli: He or the Republicans can pay for one. Trumpeter could push him to do it claiming the election was rigged, invalid votes cast, etc. Maddening but it’s what the madman in the White House could demand.

Robin Dalmas: Fuck Moore and the horse he rode in on!

Gaynell Terrell: And I was hoping he’d slither away after the loss.

Deborah Quinn Hensel: Yeah, let’s do a recount of the number of teenage girls he either molested or tried to.

Mike Reed: No recount. She was 14.

Lin Lofley: Let him have it. Didn’t they destroy the records?

A breakdown of the results sent at least one troubling fact across the country: we are still a deeply racially divided country. Jones captured the black vote in close to record numbers while Roy Moore overwhelmingly racked up support from white men and women.

A breakdown of the results sent at least one troubling fact across the country: we are still a deeply racially divided country. Jones captured the black vote in close to record numbers while Roy Moore overwhelmingly racked up support from white men and women.

Sure this is Alabama we’re talking about, the Deep South where the Civil War seems to never stop even though history shows it ended some 150 years ago. But Moore talked about and strongly believed our country would be better off without laws that gave blacks citizenship and, as a result, the right to vote (the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution).

It’s disturbing that in this election a large number of college educated white voters cast ballots for this man who believes America would be better off without every man and woman living in one of the 50 states being granted citizenship and with that the right to participate in our democracy.

Thankfully, Doug Jones won the night. The messages sent from his victory include a few signs that we, as a nation, still have a long ways to go down the path to reach Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” vision for us.

Gaynell Terrell: Being from the South, and understanding the nuances of the many pockets of culture, I would not have been surprised by a Moore win. Rural southerners are like Texans, they don’t like being told how to run their country. But while the “New South” is more closely tied to Atlanta, there are pockets of progression and education and even globalization all over what used to be known as “Dixie.”

But just as the nation as a whole was misled by Donald Trump, Alabama’s core was shaken by Moore when he tied his success to the Bible and religion. It’s a game changer for some, and on one level I understand that. But enough good people, as evidenced by the number of write-in candidates, questioned Moore’s Bible-thumping and hollow propriety enough to decide the race against him.

It’s the dawn of a new day. Some major changes are taking place in our country, and I’m hopeful. If more Christians begin to question the false prophets among them, like Moore and Trump, and rid them from leadership we will move forward again. And if more people question the men who have attacked or sexually harassed women, we’ll move forward on our equality issues, too.

Robin Dalmas: Here’s one of my biggest takeaways from this election. It kills me when people say “My vote doesn’t matter.” Doug Jones only won by 20,715 votes. Really, that’s all it took to push him to victory. There were 3.2 million people registered to vote in Alabama for this election. Only 1.3 million of those bothered to vote. I’d say we still have a big voting problem in this country.

Deconstructing Doctor: Thank you Jesus. There is a part of me that believes in the innate decency of humanity. Deep down to our core there is goodness trying desperately to be realized. My only hope is that the election results in Alabama shows us a hint that the tide of hate, vitriol, and indecency is changing. We are making America great not because a crude and divisive leader tells us to, but because the goodness within us stirs. Good must be realized. It wins in the end.