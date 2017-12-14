How low will Donald Trump go before voters say, enough!

Despite the flurry of accusations and insults, they didn’t go far enough.

Here’s how it went down:

A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush. — The Editorial Board, USA Today, December 12, 2017

So if you were distracted Tuesday by child molesters (convicted felon and former Republican House Speaker Dennis Hastert barred from contact with minors), accused child molesters (failed Senate candidate and sore loser Roy Moore of Alabama), Republican promises to lower taxes to the middle class (they won’t) and the Russia-Trump election scandal (Putin did it), you may have missed something very important.

The president of the United States, impersonated by Donald Trump, accused New York Sen. Karen Gillibrand of prostituting herself for money and favors.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

The editorial board of USA Today was so incensed they fired back with the comment above. They also said Trump is “uniquely awful” and “his sickening behavior is corrosive to the enterprise of a shared governance.” That means he’s bad for democracy.

“The nation doesn’t seek nor expect perfect presidents, and some have certainly been deeply flawed. But a president who shows such disrespect for the truth, for ethics, for the basic duties of the job and for decency toward others fails at the very essence of what has always made America great,” the board added with a grand-esque flourish.

Trump was, of course, wrong for saying it. Even if you are an uncouth, greedy, self-involved and boastfully ignorant slob (like Trump), it’s not nice to talk about other people that way. Out loud. On Twitter.

The thing is, the USA Today Editorial Board didn’t go far enough.

And here’s the evidence:

See all these white guys laughing and yukking it up at a beer party in the White House Rose Garden? This was in May after the House voted for a repeal of Obamacare, putting 30 million Americans at risk of losing their healthcare insurance. The measure didn’t pass the Senate, and it was pushed further back on the GOP agenda.

Every one of these guys is guilty of doing what Trump accused Gillibrand of — begging for campaign contributions, and would do anything for them, including selling out their constituents.

Vote after vote, Republicans just keep on voting to repeal Obamacare. Their rich donors demand it. Trump wants to bring it up again next year, party officials say.

If Trump wants to tweet about whoring for money and favors, he’ll have to stay up all night to cover every Republican in Congress. . . . And USA Today is going to have to use a lot of more ink.