Stealing from the poor, giving to the rich might soon get harder

Three days after Judge Roy Moore lost his bid to be the second coming of Moses, congresspersons returned to sniping at Mr. Trump and each other. For the moment, the Cheeto Bandito is strangely quiet after implying that a Democratic senator from New York is a whore. My colleague Gaynell Terrell gave that story a thorough examination yesterday.

The networks have returned to attacking and defending Mr. Trump over his inability to process the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not his friend. Trump’s inability to come to grips with Russian reality has shoved aside stories about the disgusting Mr. Moore and Sassy the horse. The internet gristmill is filled with new allegations of Trumpster trash talk and elusive little hands in elevators and dressing rooms. No wonder the guy practices the art of bankruptcy so effortlessly. He is bankrupted to his soul.

The left-leaning experts on TV are abuzz with reason why Mr. Trump is a moron for not believing his own national security experts when they tell him Russia is not our friend. Meanwhile, Fox News followers on social media are back to blaming “Dirty Hillary” and “Eight years of Obama did it,” so there must not be anything earthshaking on the right. Clickbait news has it that the notorious tome of the Russian pee-pee tapes is true and the nether will soon be flooded with the truth.

After the Republicans’ horrible political setback in Alabama, party faithful returned to trying to transform a pig into a silk purse. The Republican-dominated Congress hopes to fill that purse full of money pried from the poor and middle class to provide welfare for the rich. The jaded, discredited trickle-down theory implicit in their offering is the only idea they even bothered to share with American taxpayers.

The worn-out idea is to stimulate the economy by giving large corporations more money to invest in equipment, raise wages, hire workers or increase dividends, proponents say. Realists say that is the same hogwash Republicans offered the last time they ravaged the country.

The tax bill Senate Republicans are championing will provide large tax cuts to the rich while raising taxes on American families earning $10,000 to $75,000 over the next decade, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, Congress’ official non-partisan analysts.

Most of the new tax burden foisted on poor and working-class taxpayers was born in the Senate Republicans’ deceitful plan to repeal the current mandate that all Americans must buy health insurance or face a financial penalty. The move will lead to 13 million more uninsured Americans, the Congressional Budget Office said.

The burning issue of the moment for Republicans in Congress is whether people who earn $500,000 to $1 million annually should have their tax burden reduced to 36 percent from 39.5 percent, a huge decrease in taxes owed for Trump and his high-rolling minions. Currently, the poor and middle class will get a tax break that provides for an extra-large drink with their fast food whenever they want it, within reason.

The tax battle that Republicans want to avoid isn’t over, it’s just starting. Watch for the Democrats to try delaying progress of the tax bill until Alabama Senator-elect Doug Jones takes office or Sen. John McCain becomes incapacitated, or both. Those two momentous events will reduce the already thin Republican margin to a razor’s edge. If the Democrats can prevail until January, Republican troubles are just beginning.

“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end,” great orator Winston Churchill told his countrymen during the darkest days of World War II. “But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

What he said.