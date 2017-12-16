Trumplandia: Dec. 9 — 16, 2017

#MeToo Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 35% — down from 38% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 40% — down from 42% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets- O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the President, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

From a Whisper to A Scream

The week of our Trump – Dec. 9, 2017: The once silent voices of sexual harassment victims reached its loudest and most impactful tone this week when the Pussy-Grabber-in-Chief was finally questioned for his past indiscretions, and his candidate for U.S. Senate from Alabama, Judge Roy Moore, was silenced by a defeat in the heart of Dixie.

Following in the footsteps of those who donned pink, knitted “pussy” caps and protested Trump’s presidency, the “me too” crusaders continued their path to enlightenment, though our Dark Lord, of course, denied every accusation and even managed to call a member of Congress a whore in his attempt to pooh-pooh those nasty women who have been forcibly groped, kissed or worse by men in power.

The week began with the routine exposure of entertainers, politicians, captains of industry and journalists who were alleged to have forced themselves on unwitting sexual partners in past decades.

The previous week, Summer Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” held a press conference about her allegations that Trump had tried to kiss and touch her inappropriately in 2007.

However, this week was different.

On Dec. 11, a group of women who have publicly accused the president of sexual harassment and assault recounted their lurid tales of woe during a press conference aimed at promoting a film project by Brave New Films. The company is pulling together a film about Trump’s accusers.

Three of at least 15 women came out the day before a much-anticipated race for Jeff Session’s seat in Alabama and took aim at Trump’s alleged sexual misdeeds, which range from sexual harassment to full-on assault.

Trump again dismissed the allegations, but for once did not place his thoughts on Twitter. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley broke with Trump and said the alleged victims have a right to be heard.

The president, for his part, has roundly denied all charges of sexual assault in the past, even the ones he bragged about on the now infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” audio tape. Dismissed as “locker room” talk, Trump, in recent times, has questioned whether the tape was doctored by The Deep State to defame his orange-tinged character.

The press conference participants consisted of: Rachel Crooks, a former Bayrock Group receptionist who accused now-President Mutha Pucker of stealing a kiss from her in 2005; Samantha Holvey, the 2006 Miss North Carolina, who was illegally inspected by the gawking Don; and Jessica Leeds, who was allegedly groped and up-skirted by Trump’s tiny hands during a flight.

White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders reiterated Trump’s denials and said she was in possession of a list of eyewitnesses that will corroborate the president’s story. During his 2016 run for the White House Trump characterized all of his accusers as “liars” who he would sue.

Trump, who was openly accused over a year ago, has cheered the recent resignations of Democratic Sens. John Conyers and Al Franken over sexual harassment allegations, but backed Roy Moore during his run for Senate despite allegations he molested teenagers.

Some have suggested Trump resign due to the many allegations of sexual assault, but as usual, Trump apparently feels that he is above the law and could probably rape a woman on 5th Avenue and be backed by his supporters.

Following the presser, N.Y. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Trump should follow the lead of other pols and step down due to the credible number of sexual harassment allegations against him. Gillibrand, a Democrat, had also called for the resignation of her congressional colleagues as women continued to accuse them of assault in past years.

The predictably dismissive Trump rejected the request and instead lowered the office by tweeting a sexist smear that inferred Gillibrand courted his cash for her campaign in the past and was willing to do anything to get the billionaire’s support.

The misogynistic chief executive has made a living dismissing the assertions of women, from his accusers, to the disrespect for “Crooked Hillary,” to the mocking of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who he demeaningly called “Pocahontas.”

Warren said Trump’s tweet was an unsuccessful attempt to bully and “slut shame” Gillibrand, who vowed to not be silenced.

USA Today’s editorial board was also offended by the terrible tweet and suggested it was just one more reason why Trump was unfit for office.

Huckabee Sanders jeered those who condemned the tweet, saying that she did not see how it was sexist. She instead accused Gillibrand and Warren of having their minds in the gutter. “This is the same sentiment that the president has expressed many times before when he has exposed corruption of the entire political system,” she said.

Trump donated $4,800 to Gillibrand’s 2010 campaign. First Daughter Ivanka Trump donated $2,000 to her campaign in 2014.

Fittingly, Trump’s candidate for Senate, Roy Moore, ultimately lost to Democrat Doug Jones after being accused by several women of sexual assault when he was a deputy state attorney general and many of his accusers were teenagers.

Moore categorically denied every charge and also denied knowing any of his accusers despite yearbook signatures and several press conference announcements by his alleged victims. His wife even chimed in during the campaign to attack those who were perceived to have been attacked.

At time of press, Trump had not fulfilled Gillibrand’s request and remained in office.

Lipstick on a Pig

Nothing ruins a tribute to civil rights like having an honest-to-goodness racist serve as your keynote speaker during a ceremony to open a museum on social justice.

On Dec. 10, the openly racist Trump landed in Jackson to give a few words during the heralded opening of The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Greeted by chanting protestors, Trump was invited to the unlikely event by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant. The KKK-backed president traveled from room to room of the museum with HUD Secretary Ben Carson, who is one of the few African-Americans appointed to a position in his administration.

Trump even managed to cobble together some almost presidential comments during his nine-minute speech to those on hand. He said the museum recorded the cruelty and injustice inflicted on the African-American community, the fight to end slavery, to break down Jim Crow, to end segregation, to gain the right to vote and to achieve the birthright of equality.

The president categorized those accomplishments as “big stuff!”

The stuff of which Trump referred loomed especially large given his backing of Alabama’s Moore at the time.

Moore, a candidate for which Trump held rallies and urged people to support, once mused of a better life in America when blacks were owned as slaves. Evidently, the judge also believed African-Americans had stronger families when they were chattel.

Away from jeering crowds and far from the heralded opening were prominent civil rights leaders Congressmen John Lewis of Georgia and Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, both of whom sat out Trump’s big stuff moment of enlightenment.

Both men did stayed away from Trump’s appearance at the museum, which they viewed as an affront due to his policies that are inflicting cruelty and injustice on the African-American community. “President Trump’s attendance and his hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in this civil rights museum,” Lewis and Thompson said in a joint statement.

Pointing to Trump policies that dismantled the Affordable Care Act and enacted a religiously charged travel ban, as well as those that attack the national safety net of Medicare and Medicaid, Lewis said the president was his arch rival. He labeled Trump an apologist for white supremacists and members of the Ku Klux Klan during a fatal protest held in Charlottesville, Va., over the summer.

The White House said it was “unfortunate” that these civil rights icons did not attend the museum’s opening. Huckabee Sanders said Trump hoped Lewis, Thompson and others from the civil rights community would join him at the event.

Now that would have been “big stuff.”

Make Our Planet Great Again

One team cheering for #OnePlanet in front of a blue and green Eiffel Tower (okay we don’t see it but it’s there)! pic.twitter.com/qW3TD7OpZm — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 12, 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron doled out millions of dollars (or euros) to climate scientists willing to relocate to his country and work to fight climate change on Dec. 11 just ahead of hosting an international summit on the phenomenon.

The grants, actually entitled: “Make Our Planet Great Again,” are part of an effort to counter Trump’s exit from the Paris climate accord in June. Shortly after the exit, Macron announced a contest for projects in France and made presentations to begin the week.

France hosted the International One Planet Summit on Dec. 12, two years to the day from when the Paris Climate Accord was adopted. The event was co-organized with the United Nations and the World Bank.

According to a press release on the event, the summit was aimed at bringing new, tangible responses to the mobilization of the financial sector to fight climate change. The event attracted 2,000 participants and brought together the secretary-general of the U.N., president of the World Bank, and more than 50 heads of state from around the globe.

Reports stated more than 5,000 people from about 100 countries applied for the grants and 13 of the 18 awardees went to U.S.-based researchers.

Macron said France expects to step in to further research into climate change. Reports state that in 2018, 50 projects will be chosen and funded with 60 million euros from French research institutes.

Bye, Felicia!

.@omarosa on her time at the White House with Trump administration: “There were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with." pic.twitter.com/qKHSyw6y4B — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 14, 2017

Reality television star Omarosa Manigault Newman left the White House in dramatic fashion on the evening of Dec. 12, after being confronted with her alleged “resignation” as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

According to White House Spokesperson Huckabee Sanders, Omarosa resigned in order to pursue other opportunities, and her “departure will not be effective until Jan. 20, 2018.”

As is usually the case with Lying Ass Sarah and the Trump White House, that appears to not be entirely true.

CNN reporter-extraordinaire and Urban Radio Networks Chief April Ryan reported that the former “Queen of Mean” was forcibly removed from the White House campus following and altercation with Chief of Staff John Kelly, who had been the bearer of bad news.

Citing several sources, Ryan said Kelly fired the ordained minister, who was said to have reacted combatively by cursing and yelling at the former general. Ryan said that after receiving the news, Manigault Newman demanded to speak to The Donald, but was dismissed by Kelly, who told her that the former “Apprentice” star had actually signed off on the termination. Her assistant was also said to have been fired.

Ryan further reported that a furious Manigault Newman attempted to enter the presidential residence before she was allegedly escorted off campus. The CNN reporter credited the U.S. Secret Service with expelling Omarosa, but that was later refuted on Twitter.

Manigault Newman has served in the $180,000 post since Trump was sworn on Jan. 20. She credited herself with bringing Trump the “Black vote” and getting the Nazi Party-backed president to caucus with leaders from the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

On Dec. 13, the U.S. Secret Service officially denied physically removing Omarosa, but admitted to deactivating her access pass.

Late on Wednesday, her former colleague on reality television sent out a tweet thanking the fiery Omarosa for her service.

During a Dec. 14 interview on Good Morning America, Manigault Newman denied being physically removed from the White House grounds, denied being fired, and blamed the news story on a personal vendetta by Ryan.

In what may have been a warning to Trump or a promo for a new book, Manigault Newman said she would return to work at the White House immediately and did not expect to leave until Jan. 20, 2018. She also said she had a story to tell about some issues of race that made her uncomfortable in the Trump White House.

Following the interview with Michael Strahan, fellow Good Morning America host Robin Roberts was not amused with Manigault Newman or her shenanigans. She inferred that the whole matter was a way for the former reality star to hawk books and promptly bid her adieu with a cold “Bye, Felicia.”

In less dramatic fashion, the president’s nominee to oversee the EPA’s chemical safety division withdrew his name for consideration due to growing opposition. Michael L. Dourson, a researcher tied to the manufacturers of pesticides, flame retardants and other products, was never formally scheduled for confirmation, despite a Republican majority in Congress.

He notified the White House of his intention to withdraw on Wednesday.

Dourson was opposed by legislators on both sides of the aisle, and was the second Trump nominee to withdraw his name on Wednesday.

White House nominee for a lifetime judicial appointment, Brett Talley, was also dashed this week according to NPR. Talley, a Harvard Law School graduate, had been deemed unanimously unqualified for the post by the American Bar Association after it was learned he had never appeared in federal court to argue a case or file a motion.

He worked as a speech writer for former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney and Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio. He also worked for Sen. Luther Strange while working for the state attorney general in Alabama.

Season Greetings!

As many of us enjoy the holiday season, we want to pay homage to the heroic victims who came forward in the past months to fight sexual harassment wherever it may flourish.

For those ladies and our FLOTUS, whose popularity has reached 55 percent, according to our friends at Gallup – we present The Nutcracker!