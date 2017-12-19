We-The-People Better Get A Move On

Watching the Republicans walk away with the national wallet while the Democratic leadership stood by wringing hands over who grabbed whose ass will one day be recorded as the week the so-called Democratic Party in America died.

The problem with saying that is the Dems, at least in the ideal, represent the we-the-people who still believes their government is the voice of the people. If that is the case, we the people screwed up big time depending on our Democratic leadership to represent us. Instead of actually doing anything beside depending on fossils in Washington to perform, we whined about our right to be this and that and the other thing. Lost in the orgy of personal freedoms being celebrated when Trump seized control is the fact that everything has a cost. What about the people’s obligations?

Once upon a time, inflamed Americans took to the streets where the vibrant, palpable excitement of walking down Pennsylvania Avenue with one fist in the air was a heady place. Most of those marching and chanting had no idea exactly what was wrong, they just knew something wasn’t right. A pointless war had been going on 12-years, a Republican President seemed disinterested in stopping it, and an indiscernible evil was hovering nearby. Ultimately the people prevailed. Government tried to be responsive for a while. The people’s revolution was a victory that could not be sustained forever.

On Jan. 20, 2018, somebody is pulling together a march in Washington to demand the impeachment of Herr Trump. Other marches are planned in major cities across the nation. I’m going to grease up my walker and stumble down that road one more time. Free air, even for a little while, is still a wonderful thing to breath.

Thankfully there is still time to blame the Boomers’ predicament on the generation that passed the rest of us the torch precisely when the energy fueling it ran out. They won World War II, went to the Moon, conquered the atom, and then got old. Those folks really believe in the ideals of life and liberty and justice, they just can’t do much about it now. Most of them are too frail to get off the sofa without their portable oxygen tanks, but there is nothing wrong with their minds. Behind the lens they stare through, the United States of America is no longer there, they say, it has been purloined by a machine.

One guy said the people let themselves down by standing on the sidelines guarding sacred cows that have been around since John F. Kennedy asked what you can do for your country. It was easy then. The country could afford guns and butter. The words and deeds of the United States of America still meant something, as did “Made In USA. ”

With the labor unions stomped on, marginalized into irrelevancy, there is no common voice for workers. With almost all the politicians from both parties for sale to the highest bidder, like-minded liberals of all persuasions have no identifiable rallying point. The Republicans have meanwhile seized the nation’s political momentum as well as its money.

Over time, my old friend said, the liberal view splintered into factions that form together, fracture, and reform, constantly changing the Democratic message and the landscape it has to travel over. Even what liberalism means has been seized by elitists who run the so-called liberal media, a bully pulpit for bashing Trump without actually examining whether that is an effective use of resources. Talking heads are not analysis, they are entertainment.

On reflection, it appears “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight” grabbed hold of the Democratic Party in the dark of night and ran away with it, leaving behind posers who pretend to represent the people when they aren’t otherwise occupied selling their allegiance.

For example, the Al Franken saga unwinding at the Swamp. Ol’ Al did the right thing by resigning, the modern equivalent of putting a bullet in his brain. Personal cynicism took a hit when he magnanimously apologized in his profoundly moving resignation speech. For a moment pride in party peeked its head up from the rubble. Was that a scam? Looking like it.

Monday morning, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia political barometer with no discernible scruples, floated a trial balloon about whether Franken should resign from the Senate after all. Franken’s status instantly replaced the tax bill on the front page. With all eyes on Al, the Republicans continued with their hocus-pocus ritual intended to legitimize ravaging the national purse. Congressional Democrats do nothing, once again deer in the headlights. Pathetic!

With the Republican tax bill all but assured by the lack of leadership by Democrats, Trump has moved on again, leaving the Dems huffing and puffing about what a foul dog he is. The party leadership has to get beyond Trump’s disgusting persona and formulate a plan that includes starting early to make sure rank and file Democrats are energized and motivated to take the streets back for the people. If the we-the-people party doesn’t speak up sooner than later, there won’t be a need to for the foreseeable future.