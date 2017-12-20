‘Best and brightest’ . . . compared to what?

Sarah “Huckster” Sanders stood before the world media on Tuesday and declared Brett J. “Jerk” Talley,” nominee to be a federal judge in Alabama, to have been “one of the best and brightest” Psycho Donald Trump could find.

She said it with a straight face, and amazingly, no member of the press corps laughed out loud and snarfed.

Talley’s nomination was withdrawn — along with the nomination of Jeff Mateer to a federal court in East Texas — after both were deemed unqualified by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

But despite all that, the Huckster Sanders was in full defense mode.

Doofus Brett has never tried a case and was unanimously rated “not qualified” by the American Bar Association’s judicial rating committee. He has practiced law for only three years, and as a blogger last year, displayed a degree of partisanship that is unusual for any judicial nominee, denouncing “Hillary Rotten Clinton” and pledging support for the National Rifle Association.

None of it mattered to the Huckster, however, who was still sure that Talley was “one of the best and brightest.”

WTF?