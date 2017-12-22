Oh Gestop It!

To each member of the graduating class from the National Academy at Quantico, CONGRATULATIONS! pic.twitter.com/bGT8S33ZLU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2017

Fuhrer Trump gave an address last week to young cadets awaiting entry into our country’s top law enforcement agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The event at the National Academy at Quantico on Dec. 14 was held at its normal time of year, yet the timing was still troubling. With Trump and his 2016 campaign for president still the focus of an investigation into possible Russian collusion, The Donald and his propaganda wing, Fox News, have been engaged in an all-out war against the FBI.

Trump and his tweeting thumbs have cried foul on every question and query from the Bureau and told anyone who would listen that the FBI is incompetent and politically biased.

In fact, every time the FBI questioned Donnie Walnuts, the agency was portrayed as mismanaged or having low morale, be it from fired Director James Comey or Special Counsel Robert Mueller who was also a former FBI director.

Trump’s ongoing tantrum came to a big orange head just weeks before the ceremony, when he took to Twitter to describe the agency as being “in tatters.”

The president’s assessment of an agency that has at least presented the veneer of complete calm and professionalism throughout its history was concerning on more than one level, and made me want to yell: “Stop it already!”

It is for that very reason that I took umbrage when Trump told those newbies entering the former home of G-men like Melvin Purvis that “we’re going to rebuild the FBI. It will be bigger and better than ever.”

Because we are focused on all things Mueller — all day every day — some of you may have been thinking that Trump’s idea of remaking the agency was a dig at its former director. I took it as something potentially more sinister and un-American.

Could his rebuild be the first step toward creating Trump’s very own police force; a special police force within the agency — a “Gestapo”?

Absurd?

Well, let’s think about it for a moment.

In August, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Justice Department was pursuing three times as many leak investigations as were open at the end of the Obama presidency. Sessions said the Justice Department would not hesitate to bring criminal charges against people who had leaked classified information. He also announced the FBI had created a new counterintelligence unit to specialize in such cases.

During the same period, Sessions opened a review of Justice Department regulations that govern when investigators may issue subpoenas — related to the news media and leak investigations.

During Obama’s presidency, at least 10 investigations into leaks were being conducted, which was reported by The New York Times as more than all previous presidents combined. Agent Orange had three times that — 30 such investigations under way back in August 2017.

Earlier this month, he tweeted the agency had botched an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of an e-mail server that he said was led by an “anti-Trump” agent. He then went on to call the agency, “the worst in history.”

He has voiced a need for his current hand-picked FBI Director Christopher Wray to clean house, stating that the legacy of the esteemed law enforcement agency is “tainted” and “infected with politicization.”

Despite the lack of a public outcry, Trump contends the American people are “very, very angry” with the FBI. His obsession began when the Bureau’s investigation of Clinton didn’t end in a conviction.

In true Trumpian fashion, Comey was great when he was saying negative things about Clinton during the campaign, but awful when he questioned Trump’s abuses of power.

Comey was, of course, famously fired and called things like “a nut job” after alleging that the president had asked him to ditch his investigation into Russian interference during the election and the role of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Mueller was appointed Special Counsel soon after.

Concerning a Trump Gestapo, the question becomes, how hard would it be to create such an entity?

The late President Richard M. Nixon was somehow able to empanel “the Plumbers” and tape the Democratic National Committee, and that little maneuver was tremendously impactful, but secret.

Could such a law enforcement agency be created in plain sight?

In Adolf Hitler’s Germany, the Gestapo was formed in 1936 and had the authority to investigate cases of treason, espionage, sabotage and criminal attacks on the Nazi Party and Germany itself. The Gestapo was specifically exempted from responsibility to administrative courts or judicial review, which placed it above the law.

Ultimately, by the time Germany began World War II with the invasion of Poland, German police agencies and security were consolidated, and the Gestapo’s director was the superior to all other law enforcement agencies.

This kind of police system without due process is a hallmark of authoritarian and Communist rule.

Coincidentally, earlier this month it was reported in several news outlets that Trump was considering creating a private spy network that would be controlled directly by himself and his chief of the CIA.

The alleged secret police force was proposed by Blackwater founder and brother of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — Erick Prince.

According to reports, the agency would be separate from existing intelligence agencies as a way to counteract the perceived “Deep State” left behind by the previous administration.

Trump has alleged since early in his presidency that remnants of standing agencies have conspired to attack him and his “character.” Trump believes the FBI, CIA and NSA members who are still employed are the main reason there is an investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Prince, a mercenary and spy, has refuted the allegations as false.

He was questioned by lawmakers from the House of Representatives in November regarding allegations that he was meeting with Russian investors to create a back-channel communication network with Moscow. Prince admitted to meeting with the Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund in the Seychelles.

The former defense contractor said the “20 minute meeting over beer” was held without the knowledge of the president. However, like most things concerning the president and all things Russian, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility that he knew about it.

And I’m not the only one concerned about The Donald’s unlimited use of power.

While delivering a speech before the Economic Club of Chicago and just before the pivotal U.S. Senate race in Alabama, former President Barack Obama implored the audience to pay attention and vote.

Obama warned Americans to remain vigilant or risk following the path of Germans whose lack of vigilance goose-stepped them down a path to Nazism and World War II.

Could Donnie be making America Great Again by expanding the former J. Edgar Hoover run agency into something more?

Only time and a vigilant public will tell.