Trump is a bad role model for Americans

The collective age of The Shinbone Star staff lies somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,100 years. We’re not bragging, but as news junkies go, we’ve seen a lot of weird news, and the stuff coming out of Washington D.C. these days is record levels of weird.

These are not normal times.

With the March for Impeachment coming up on Jan. 20, there is a poster spreading around the Internet warning anti-Donald Trump protesters that the Trump Administration is hiring thugs to infiltrate the protest group and commit violence. If so, it advises the peaceful protesters that they should immediately drop to the ground. “This will reveal paid fake thugs posing as protesters becoming violent … Local police will immediately see WHO is doing the damage, and the rest of us will demonstrate our non-violent interest and retain our non-Constitutional right to peaceful protest.”

Except that peaceful protest didn’t work at Kent State when the a few of the riff-raff got out of hand, and four students were shot and killed, nine wounded, by Ohio National Guardsmen. That includes some students who were just watching the spectacle. One has to wonder if local police, emboldened by Trump and his support of Nazis like Sheriff Joe Arpaio and the dirty dogs with swastika tattoos in Charlottesville, Va., will fire on their neighbors.

These are not normal times. Next item.

Kevin Jackson said on Fox News that FBI agents planned to kill Trump last November. Like most people, you’re wondering who the hell is Kevin Jackson. He describes himself on his web site as an American Republican and the “valedictorian of the latest class of political pundits” with a “rapier wit and satirical writing style” as he exposes “the fleecing of America.” He’s the author of “Race Pimping.” He should know.

Jackson’s source for the conspiracy is “social media stuff.” He was apparently feeding off Republican rumors of a “dark state” and general criticism of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump-Russia election interference.

We haven’t heard a conspiracy aired so publicly since Trump accused Sen. Ted Cruz’s father of taking part in the John F. Kennedy assassination. Or since Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower. Now we know where Trump gets his material.

These are not normal times. There’s more.

With his approval rating crashing to record lows, Trump announced on Wednesday that the tax legislation passed by both houses effectively “repeals” Obamacare. Either he doesn’t understand the law just passed, or he’s running off at the mouth again. Or both.

“When the individual mandate is … repealed, that means Obamacare is being repealed,” Trump said, making up another whopper. “We will come up with something that will be much better,” no one believed.

Obamacare has 12 key elements that spell out access to health insurance and cost. Only the mandate requiring adults to have insurance is lifted, and not until 2019. The tax bill leaves all but the mandate intact. “Most of (Obamacare) survives and most of its coverage gains will remain,” said Timothy Jost with Washington and Lee University School of Law.

These are not normal times.

Republicans are running a candidate for Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat that is all Roy Moore is, but without the morals charges. Fresh off a defeat in Alabama, the GOP is supporting former Arizona state senator Kelli Ward, who is supported by Stephen Bannon and mega donor Robert Mercer, owner of Breitbart. She vows to kiss Trump’s spreading ass.

Ward is famous (in Southwest circles) for promoting chemtrail theories, responding inappropriately after Sen. John McCain announced he had brain cancer, and appearing on the radio show of Alex Jones, a hardboiled right-wing personality and conspiracy theorist.

These are not normal times. So wake up already!

Plans for armed insurrection and presidential assassinations, wild rumors from the Oval Office, and presidents who don’t read legislation before it passes. And right wing zealots running for office on the same campaign promises as a candidate who failed to win. Who knew?

There was a time when things were calmer and ideas better conceived. A time when a person and principle mattered more than the party. A time of debate and discussion. A time when elected officials were held accountable for their actions, and when same lawmakers voted what’s best for their constituents, not cashing out from sweetheart tax laws. We want something like that again, but with optic fiber and smartphones.

Some of us have watched the events of the past year and worked to make America great again, pre-Trump. But most Americans have sat on the sidelines and turned off the news. Wake the heck up already!

Americans have for years smugly declared something like Nazi Germany could never happen here. Don’t be so smugly sure.