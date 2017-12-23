Keep your Constitution close and your gas mask closer

Be awake the next few days.

This post is offered as one of those I-hope-I’m-wrong-but-I-want-to-be-prepared predictions, all based on a gut feeling that came to me a few days ago.

On Sunday evening, The Current President talked with reporters upon returning from Camp David, and when asked if he planned to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, he responded, “No, I don’t.”

Ty Cobb, The Current President’s legal counsel, has also said that “Mueller will not be fired.”

So okay.

But Devin Nunes, head of the House Intelligence Committee, has been working with a sub rosa committee that is scheming up ways to thwart the Mueller investigation. It began to gnaw at me that these people really, really want to make it all go away. And just like Susan Collins saying she was against the tax bill, and just like Bob Corker saying he wouldn’t vote for something that would add “one penny” to the deficit before settling for $500 billion, it seems very likely that they, along with Nunes, will stumble onto something they think they can use.

And we’re not even yet discussing that The Current President has only a passing acquaintance with anything regarded as “truth.” In his glee at the passage of the Republican tax bill on Wednesday, he just couldn’t help himself when he said:

“We didn’t want to bring it up. I told people specifically, ‘Be quiet with the fake news media because I don’t want them talking too much about it.’ Because I didn’t know how people would — but now that it’s approved I can say the individual mandate on health care, where you had to pay not to have insurance, okay, think of that one, you pay not to have insurance. The individual mandate has been repealed.”

And that brings us back to the position of Robert Mueller, and to the long holiday weekend leading up to Christmas Eve on Sunday and then Christmas Day.

My feeling is that at some point this weekend, when we’re all distracted with the Christmas goose and with Congress out of town, Trump will fire Mueller, hole up in Mar-a-Lago and not look back. When he returns, he’ll have a reason in hand — likely supplied by the Devin Nunes Cabal — and I will fully expect him to say, “Mueller is old news. We’ve moved on.”

And then?

Well, we’ll need to march, but pulling together a large group of protesters will be difficult during the holiday. When the small groups come out, the cabal will point to the size and dismiss it.

Still, protest we must, and there are places to do that. Moveon.org has been mobilizing since before “he won’t be fired” was a thing, so that’s your go-to spot to find a protest in your neighborhood.

In Dallas, the spot is Dallas City Hall, and there are plans that time the march depending on the time of the Mueller firing. So be prepared.

Two things to consider if and when you protest the Mueller firing:

We are marching in a free country and we’re exercising our Constitutional rights. That does not require that we wear masks. If someone shows up next to you in the crowd and they’re wearing a mask, then they’re up to no good. You and your fellow protesters might consider neutralizing the mask people. You might point them out to the police, but they are likely to say they can’t do anything until that person gets out of line — but if the masked protester commits some stupid act, you can be sure the police will go after the crowd while they’re doing their duty. Also consider that in your crowd there are going to be undercover police. So if someone is egging on the crowd, ask them if they’re a cop, and if they are, then ask them what they’re trying to accomplish. Provocateurs will need to be neutralized, and that provocateur might be disguised to seem a part of the crowd.

Be careful out there. The definition of Constitutional Democracy is “a system of government based on popular sovereignty in which the structures, powers, and limits of government are set forth in a constitution.”

There are groups right now that have the reins of government in their hands, and the passage of the tax bill was one way to cement their hold. Another way would be to unplug the investigation into how the Republicans came to power.

If The Current President takes down the investigation into what appears to be his collusion with the Russians, and if he begins to pardon the very people who are being questioned, then we will be looking at a Constitutional crisis.

Going forward, how we respond in this Constitutional Democracy might have a lot of bearing on whether or not we still have a Constitution. Or even a Democracy.