Trumplandia: Dec. 16 — 23, 2017

The Trump Who Stole Christmas Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 35% — same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 44% — up from 40% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets- O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the President, we start it all with a little Tweet like this:

We are delivering HISTORIC TAX RELIEF for the American people!#TaxCutsandJobsAct pic.twitter.com/lLgATrCh5o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017

Bah, Humbug!

The week of our Trump – Dec. 16, 2017 : For someone who blathered on and on about ending an imaginary war on Christmas, President Donald-Claus had no problem playing a Grinch this week .

Intent on taking away so much of what common people had enjoyed just one short year ago, Trump oversaw the passage of massive holiday gift to Republican donors that will put a few baubles in the pockets of the huddled masses.

He first touted the tax overhaul, which adds at least $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit, to fulfill an unrealistic campaign promise. He probably could not believe his fortune when both houses of the “Do Nothing” Congress crept into their chambers in the middle of the night on Dec. 19 and passed a sweeping version of the tax cut bill by 1 a.m. on Dec. 20.

The act fulfilled his wish list and put the measure on his desk before Christmas without so much as a hearing or public forum.

Hailed as “an incredible Christmas gift,” the giddy Trump was so pleased upon its passage that he even gave an evil giggle at the prospect that it may make healthcare unaffordable for millions.

“The individual mandate is being repealed,” Trump said at a Dec. 20 Cabinet meeting. “When the individual mandate is being repealed, that means Obamacare is being repealed.

“So in this bill, not only do we have massive tax cuts and tax reform, we have essentially repealed Obamacare,” he cheerily stated. “And we’ll come up with something that will be much better.”

If that little stocking stuffer wasn’t enough, President Scrooge went on to congratulate himself for deceiving the press and public about the effort. Trump said he instructed legislators to keep the ACA portion of their bill on the down low because he did not want any negative reports from the media to derail his crazy train.

Despite the splendor of the measure, which was read by few, speculation grew on Dec. 21 after an additional vote on the measure in the House of Representative. The media wondered if the same guy who loved to sign executive orders and show his signature to the world planned to hold off a few days before signing the bill into law.

Some wondered if The Donald been influenced to not sign the bill before January 2018, thus delaying some of the deep cuts and changes the overhaul would cause until after the midterm elections.

Not so much.

By 11 a.m. yesterday, the measure was signed into law, fulfilling his promise of lots of bags of goodies before the holiday.

The question is, for whom?

Toys For Every Girl and Boy

Walt Disney World reopened its famous Hall of Presidents display on Dec. 18 with a new puppet — President Donald J. Trump.

The Trump audio animatronic robot headlines the new display, which features the robot likeness of many American presidents in a 25-minute show in the Liberty Square area of the Magic Kingdom.

The exhibit was closed for repair just three days before Trump’s inauguration and was expected to re-open before the July 4th holiday. A blog post in late June stated the exhibit was awaiting a recorded message from the Tweeter-in-Chief.

The Hall of Presidents display has been a fixture at Disney since it opened in 1971.

Guests enter a theater inside a building that appears to be old Independence Hall in Philadelphia, watch a historical film and an animatronic Abraham Lincoln gives a speech.

Featuring all 44 heads of state, the attraction began allowing speaking roles to sitting presidents in 1993 during Bill Clinton’s term and has continued the tradition up to today with a recorded message being provided by the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trump supporters speculated that Disney would not give Orange Julius Caesar a speaking role in the exhibit following a petition from Change.org. The document called for the parent company of ABC News to break precedent and muzzle the billionaire.

The petition, which gathered more than 15,000 signatures, stated Trump’s history of making “degrading, insulting and demeaning” comments as reason enough to silence POTUS #45.

Trump is ensconced among some of the nation’s most abhorrent presidents, including seated likenesses of Ulysses S. Grant and James Buchanan and standing animatronic likenesses of Andrew Johnson and Millard Fillmore.

Trump delivers his speech through an animatronic likeness that critics have said looks more like a cross between actors Jon Voigt and Andrea Lansbury than the current Commander-in-Chief.

Making A List and Checking it Twice

On Dec. 18, members of the United Nations Security Council drafted a resolution for the United States to withdraw a recent declaration by Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The U.N. draft resolution affirmed that any action being taken “which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded.

The measure was vetoed by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who initially cited the need to do so as a way to defend American sovereignty and its role in the Middle East peace process. In her “don’t make me have to come down there” moment, Haley went on to state the veto did not embarrass the U.S., but should be seen as such by the other 14 countries in the Security Council, which includes allies like Egypt, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Japan.

Trump made the declaration earlier this month and in doing so touched off protests in Israel and Palestine. The outgrowth of yet another campaign promise, the decree to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city reverses more than 50 years of policy and has sent shockwaves through the Arab world.

The matter was again brought to a vote by the Security Council on Dec. 21 during an emergency session. Haley sent a letter warning most of the U.N.’s 193 members that if they voted for the resolution, they would be placed on a naughty list by Trump, who required her to report any such insolence.

“We will take note of each and every vote on this issue,” Haley stated.

Amb. Nikki Haley issues stern warning at United Nations that U.S. "will remember" countries that vote to condemn Pres. Trump's Jerusalem move. https://t.co/2y9AwromRT pic.twitter.com/EWV657wLCP — ABC News (@ABC) December 22, 2017

Haley said any vote criticizing the United States’ relocation of its embassy could have an economic impact on any nation favoring the resolution. The Security Council also voted 128-9 in favor of a resolution that declared the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s new capital “null and void.”

Like a mob boss who wants to lean on a neighborhood store for not paying its fair share of “protection money,” Haley informed all who voted in favor of the resolutions that America and its money would not forget Dec. 21, 2017.

“We will remember it when, once again, we are called up to make the world’s largest contribution to the U.N., and we will remember it when many countries come calling on us to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit,” Haley said.

The petty party became just that on Dec. 22 when Haley sent an e-mail inviting those who voted against the resolution, abstained or cast no vote at all, to a post-New Year’s bash. The 64 invitees were invited to the “thank you for your friendship to the United States” jammy-jam set for Jan. 3.

At press time, no formal invitation had been issued and the site of the soiree had not been announced.

A Few Of My Favorite Things

After signing the historic tax legislation, Trump hopped on Air Force One and began his holiday celebration at the West Palm Beach, Florida White House.

Greeted by supporters at Palm Beach International Airport, Trump touted his tax cut triumph, accompanied by his 24-year-old daughter, Tiffany.

Just a week ago, writers at Saturday Night Live saw the Trump Christmas holiday a little differently. This may be my favorite brown-paper package tied up with string.

Happy Holidays!