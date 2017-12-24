A word from our publisher: Happy holidays from The Shinbone Star!

TO OUR READERS: Most of us take a lot for granted during the holidays. Sometimes we might give a passing thought to the military, doctors, nurses, firefighters and police who are still on the job while the rest of us are home, tearing open presents or sitting around the dinner table loaded with delicious fare.

But it’s rare indeed that our thoughts extend to that other segment of society that is still on the job, today and every day.

Journalists are hard at work during the holidays, and having already lived that life, we here at The Shinbone Star can tell you first-hand that there’s nothing fake about it.

Many was the time that I’d rush through Christmas morning with the kids so that I could dash off to work and spend the night with the other reprobates on some dismal copy desk, and I’m sure the same can be said for most other members of our staff.

Of course Shinboners, as we call ourselves, are privileged this holiday season. Most of our staffers are aging veterans, and by god we’ve already paid our dues. That’s why we’ll be taking some well-deserved time off from the Trump Wars starting today.

In the past year we’ve churned out more than 400 articles for your Trump-hating pleasure, so there’s more than enough in our archive to alleviate your symptoms of withdrawal during our absence. But don’t worry, if it’s fresh material you’re after, we’ve spent plenty of time training replacements at our sister papers, The New York Times and Washington Post, and they’ll be keeping an eye on things while we’re gone.

There was a huge celebration in the Shinbone newsroom the other day when I announced we would be taking time off for the holidays. Staffers struggled to their feet, waved their canes wildly, and some even removed their oxygen masks to give wheezy shouts of holiday cheer. But old though we may be, we’re all still professionals and we know the drill — we’ll leave our families and hurry back to our typewriters if:

Trump fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Trump is indicted. Trump initiates a nuclear war.

Failing any of that, look for our return on Dec. 31!

Until then, thanks for your support, and Happy Holidays from The Shinbone Star!