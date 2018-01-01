Big sucking wind blows across America as Trump marks first year in office

Welcome to The Shinbone Star’s first annual look back at staff blogs for 2017. Despite Donald Trump’s relentless, in-your-face noise and distractions, we have stayed the course and exercised our rights of free speech to demand responsible democratic government — and that Trump be held accountable for his actions.

Like most Americans, we went on a roller coaster ride of good news and bad, and fake news, too. As former journalists and fellow news junkies, we caught on quickly that this was going to be a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. Long live the resistance. Story excerpts appear here, and just follow the links to the full stories in our archives.

Glenn Redus (January 30) Glenn shared a personal story about learning to fly and a miraculous landing on a logging road. It’s a lesson in determination and survival, the kind that’s needed to keep our nation from crashing around us under the administration of Donald Trump. We are survivors, not accident victims. It was also an introduction to the rag-tag staff of The Shinbone Star.

The realist in me thinks we’re probably gonna auger in. But the pilot in me says keep trying to aviate, because sometimes — against all odds — it pays off, you stop the spin, you level off at the last possible instant, land, chock the wheels and walk away. No, this probably ain’t gonna end pretty, but there’s one bit of advice from my flying instructor that I refuse to follow: I will not switch off my landing light, even if I don’t like what I see. As citizens, we are all pilots of this country, and despite the peril, despite the odds, it is our responsibility to keep looking for a safe spot to put ‘er down with unerring skill. They say any landing you can walk away from is a good landing. We have to try not to auger in.

Anne-Marie (February 3) Sadly, Annie-Marie was spot on with this early analysis of Trump. His ego and bluster were legendary, but what surprised her was his mediocrity and sheer incompetence. She’s still waiting, and hoping, for Spring to arrive.

Every day there are more and more shocks, hastily signed executive orders, ridiculous pronouncements. It’s as if he’s trying to wear us down by the sheer weight and volume of his actions, like an overgrown child pitching a tantrum in the middle of a department store because he doesn’t want to be there. Trump is already a failure, and he’s dealing with it the way he dealt with his failing casinos. He’ll leave his creditors hanging, declare bankruptcy and leave town. It’s going to be a long winter until that happens, but as I look out my office window, I notice a flock of robins has just landed. Spring is coming.

MACinelli (March 10) By Day 59 of the Trump presidency, MACinelli had had enough. He penned a letter to Trump on Day 59.

The madness needs to stop now. The lies, the angry tweets, the unbridled tapping of taxpayers’ dollars for you and your family’s benefit and especially your war against democracy are beyond unseemly and unprofessional for a person sitting in the Oval Office. If you were a contestant on The Apprentice, you would have been fired in week three of your seven-week run as chief executive. You would have made it to week three only because you flimflammed your way to an Election Day victory. So you would get a few “passes” as a reward for that masterpiece of electioneering. Good ratings or not, however, you would be gone after 21 days due to your inability to figure out that being president requires skills — most notably diplomacy and intelligence — that you lack by any measure. No, being a bully and serving as a puppet for radical far-right folks in the White House who whisper in your ear what they want you to do on a daily basis is not how anyone governs a country such as ours. To tell you the truth, I’m tired of the circus you have created. I seek peace and quiet far from your constant attacks against anyone who disagrees with you and your inner circle of un-American counselors. I’m worn out watching and listening to news reports focused on your latest attempts to divert attention from your long-standing relationship with Russian business and, more recently, political leaders. Please stop your madness now and allow sanity to return to our country.

deconstructing doctor (April 10) By April the nation was trying to figure out what kind of animal was in the Oval Office, lounging in front of the television in the Residency. Great time for the doc to point out that every president since 1901 has had a pet in the White House – except Trump. Most of us wanted to run away, too.

When you have pets, they need your attention, they need to be heard, they have needs to be met. They don’t kowtow at your fake news tweets at 2 a.m. They are not impressed by your father’s money. They don’t rally behind your white supremacist innuendos. Grabbing them by the pussy may result in a swat by an outstretched claw. It is widely known that animals have a sixth sense about impending danger. Wildlife has been observed behaving strangely, often fleeing for safety before an earthquake or hurricane. Missing pet statistics increase prior to an earthquake, as if they have a sixth sense of the impending disaster. Maybe that’s why Trump doesn’t have a dog. Maybe the dog has a better sense of the impending doom of this presidency than his supporters. Maybe the dog has already gone missing, running for higher ground, probably headed toward Justin Trudeau’s house.

Fred Bunch (May 31) Fred declared Trump’s presidency to be an AMC Gremlin. A puke green one.

Exactly how soon will the recall notice for Donnie Trump’s “fine tuned machine” be issued? Even while he was out of the country on his first trip abroad — not even seated on its throne — ah, driver’s seat — the danged thing was making clanking noises the world could hear. From the very first day he took possession and started the engine, screeching whines poured from under the hood. He even sent “one of my surrogates,” Sean Spicer, to cry publicly that the seating capacity had been reported as woefully too small. In less than two weeks, it began to rattle and shake, and things that once were attached went to hell in a hand basket. The wheels wobbled about unbalanced after his designated driver, Michael Flynn, was fired after lying about his qualifications to steer Don safely down a road filled with possible “bad guys” popping out of bushes or crawling over walls and into the roadway. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was supposed to be the head mechanic, charged with seeing that everything was tightened down and “streamlined” for maximum mileage and dependability. But he was too busy selling billions of dollars worth of high-tech weaponry to Saudi Arabia, whose leaders assured him they were for deterring extremists who cut people’s heads off in public. Wanting to take James Comey, FBI director, out to dinner and maybe watch The Apprentice reruns, The Donald instead tried to hit on James for a hug, but when Comey gave him a not-tonight excuse, Don kicked him out the car door and onto the street. That’s when the doors finally fell off of Don’s finely tuned machine, with its driver accused of a hit-and-run crime. Just one day later, clown-in-chief Donnie developed a fatal leak of the head gasket, pouring out secrets to Russian spies who didn’t even need to capture or waterboarded him. Lug nuts on every wheel loosened and fell off. Now, the transmission is leaving a trail of nasty leaks as it wheezes onward, swerving across every line on the government highway.

Anne-Marie (June 24) The litany of Trump’s personal and administrative blunders was, by now, well established. His support was nearing record lows. Like all of us, Anne-Marie wondered if anyone in the Republican Party was taking this moron of a president seriously.

Well, 45 has really done it now. The president finally committed what many view as an unpardonable act, and in so doing has managed to alienate many of those who might otherwise be expected to support him, namely the well-heeled country club set. So what pushed these worthy squires over the edge? Was it one tweet too many? Was it the claim that there never were tapes of his conversations with former FBI head James Comey, which proves that Trump either was lying when he made the veiled claim or is lying now? Did they finally realize the current occupant of the White House is a bully and a wannabe thug? Alas, it’s none of the above. This time, the president was actually caught on camera and can’t weasel out of this one: He drove a golf cart onto the putting green at his Trump National club in Bedminster, N.J., a serious breach of golfing etiquette. Many golfers took to Twitter to express their dismay at Trump’s actions. I wonder where those people were when Trump was bragging about getting away with sexual assault, or brutally mocking a disabled reporter, or calling Mexicans rapists, or hectoring Hillary Clinton during a debate for supposedly lingering too long in the lavatory. I was wondering what it would take to wake up some of the voters. Now, sadly, I know.

Gaynell Terrell (July 14 ) Not only is Trump a failure at home, but the rest of the world has caught on too, Gaynell pointed out. Trump gets played by the French president on Bastille Day.

When Donald Trump visited the French leader, he lied about the cause of his problems at home, defended his bimbo eldest son for conspiring with Russian emissaries to throw the presidential election, and made condescending remarks to the foreign leader’s wife about her appearance. Then he went to dinner, at no less than the very French Le Jules Verne in the landmark Eiffel Tower. On the chance Trump ordered his usual overdone steak, ketchup was flown into France for the occasion. Any other president would have held out for a better restaurant. The joke is of course on Trump, and French President Emmanuel Macron is brilliant. Le Jules Verne offers exorbitantly priced fois gras and duck confit and lots and lots of French wine, none of which Trump will eat or drink, and is something of a tourist trap. For someone as impressed with pomp, circumstance and real estate as Trump, Macron and his wife have pulled a good one on the clueless American president. It’s no wonder most Americans believe Trump is an embarrassment to the office of the president. Worse, Trump is getting quite the ugly reputation overseas as well.

Fred Bunch (August 13 ) Trump continued to enrage and incite other nations, including North Korea, where he began a twitter war of words with Kim Jong Un, who is at this moment developing nuclear weapons that could be used against the United States. As Fred wrote, the nation has been in this place before, and it’s terrifying.

Having lived through the 1950s Korean War and the Cold War scares as a teenager in rural Texas, I know the fear of hearing big military aircraft flying over, unseen in the clouds. The older adults would look above and wonder aloud, “Think that’s the one with the bomb?” That kind of talk scared hell out of me. I’d seen the propaganda films of what “the bomb” could do. You were supposed to get under your wooden desk if you were at school. Turns out to be NOT a good idea because essentially you’re hiding under a pile of kindling. Getting down low in a ditch or whatever, was bull crap, also. One neighbor had built a bomb shelter using a gigantic steel boiler, fitted with seats, food and water. Another had a professionally built bomb shelter that still exists. We were only a few years past the atomic bombing of Japan. Russia was no longer a friend, and by the end of August 1949, had successfully tested an atomic bomb. On September 24, 1951, a 38.3 kiloton device, RDS-2, was tested. It was described as a “tritium-boosted uranium implosion device with a levitated core.” Enter the era of being scared shitless. Our home was surrounded by various Air Force bases in Dallas, Fort Worth and Sherman. Fort Worth had Lockheed Martin military aircraft designers and builders. Military aircraft builder Ling-Temco-Vought was 15 miles from my hometown of Leonard. Many of our friends worked there. Cities across the nation added huge electronic “Air Raid Warning” sirens to the tops of their town’s highest buildings. They could be heard as far as five miles away. Many are still in use. Ours was atop a three-story brick courthouse in the middle of the town square. It served as the observation post for The Ground Observer Corps, formed in early 1950 as a result of The Cold War with Russia. I joined as a preteen. We had portable telephones, binoculars, and a long, skinny handbook of pictures, silhouettes and information about all the American and Russian planes. If we saw one we couldn’t identify, we called into a “filter center,” and then, the Air Defense Command. It was heady stuff for a kid and a bit on the scary side. Who knew if that unknown plane could be the one that sneaked through the defense system. We were eventually phased out and replaced with electronic machines. Imagine. Now, daily, thanks to two of the craziest madmen on the planet, we are back in the past, shaking in our boots. I really don’t like those pricks. For those of us who survive, we’ll have lots of food and water. And, we’re gonna stay inside for several days. Maybe watch “Gilligan’s Island” reruns. And, stay tuned to your radio and teevee for messages of hope and inspiration from Donald “The Madman” Trump, the ass who screwed us in the first place. With our luck, the bastard will survive. I really don’t like this guy.

Lin Lofley (September 30) Prescient much? Now that Republicans have repealed the Obamacare mandate, despite wide approval of Obamacare, Lin tells lawmakers to watch their backs, the 2018 midterm elections are coming.

Senate Republicans are now discussing whether it might be possible to blend the repeal of Obamacare into their tax-reform plans. They could do it with just 50 votes, and they’d have a signature accomplishment at long last. But of course they’d have to actually VOTE for the legislation, and they’d be doing so during the 2018 midterm election campaign. And that’s where the entire effort again comes apart, because there are House members whose districts were won by Hillary Clinton, and the surest way to being voted out of office would only require that they rip Obamacare coverage from their constituents right before those folks go to the polls. And of course they don’t want to go on the record in that fashion! Republicans in Congress are now brainstorming other ways they might get to have their cake and eat it too. But Americans are watching, and maybe this time voters will take a good look at what their representatives have been up to. Will voters trust that people who voted against their health care in the past won’t vote against their health care again in the future? Hey, it could happen. Last November a lot of people voted against their own interests. They might do it again, but not all of them. Just trust that between now and the elections of 2018, voters will be reminded again and again about what hangs in the balance.

Robin Dalmas (October 14) Robin told us that 27 psychiatrists and mental health experts looked at Trump’s mental, emotional and behavioral actions and found him a place setting shy of a silverware set.

All of this brings me back to my original statement. If Trump were impeached or removed through the 25th Amendment, we’d have Mike Pence. Yes, Pence is a religious zealot who doesn’t give a fig about the separation of church and state. He’s anti-gay marriage, anti-abortion and doesn’t even believe in evolution. But it’s one thing to be a rightwing conservative. It’s quite another to be deemed “dangerous” by 27 psychiatrists and mental health experts. As former labor secretary Robert Reich wrote this summer in The Huffington Post: “I know, removing Trump would mean having Mike Pence as president. But a principled right-winger is better for America and the world than an unhinged sociopath.” I couldn’t agree more.

Nathaniel R. “Nat” Helms (November 2) Nat demonstrates how Trump’s personal bias toward non-whites renders him a failed and foolish leader for a large segment of the population.

Tragedies come in all forms and days and reasons. Yesterday in New York City, a “domestically radicalized” nut bag named Sayfullo Saipov wiped out a bicycle lane full of people with a rented truck. Five of the dead were Argentinians celebrating a life of friendship. Another was a Belgian citizen. Saipov is not going to die — for the moment. President Donald Trump wants to try him, find him guilty, and fry him faster than chicken in a fast-food joint. No doubt Saipov deserves it. After wiping out a long row of people on the bike path, he slammed his heavy-duty pickup into a small school bus, injuring four passengers. Altogether eight people died and 11 were injured. It was another day of slaughter in the Big Apple, another day of tragedy in America, and another day of terror in the world. Held deep in the tragedy is an unintended consequence that provides Mr. Trump with political capital he didn’t earn and a bully pulpit he doesn’t deserve. In front of Mr. Sessions, the attentive Keebler elf serving as U.S. attorney general, Our Leader said that our American criminal justice system is a “laughingstock.” He wants terrorists tried, condemned and disposed of post-haste. He apparently doesn’t understand that millions of people think he deserves the same treatment. Oh the irony!

mastatalka (December 22) Oh gestop it. mastatalka had enough of Trump’s authoritarian, secretive, underhanded style of government aimed at filling his own pockets and those of other billionaire campaign donors. A secret police force like that of the Gestapo in Nazi Germany is stuff of nightmares.

Fuhrer Trump gave an address last week to young cadets awaiting entry into our country’s top law enforcement agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The event at the National Academy at Quantico on Dec. 14 was held at its normal time of year, yet the timing was still troubling. With Trump and his 2016 campaign for president still the focus of an investigation into possible Russian collusion, The Donald and his propaganda wing, Fox News, have been engaged in an all-out war against the FBI. Trump and his tweeting thumbs have cried foul on every question and query from the Bureau and told anyone who would listen that the FBI is incompetent and politically biased. In fact, every time the FBI questioned Donnie Walnuts, the agency was portrayed as mismanaged or having low morale, be it from fired Director James Comey or Special Counsel Robert Mueller who was also a former FBI director. Trump’s ongoing tantrum came to a big orange head just weeks before the ceremony, when he took to Twitter to describe the agency as being “in tatters.” The president’s assessment of an agency that has at least presented the veneer of complete calm and professionalism throughout its history was concerning on more than one level, and made me want to yell: “Stop it already!” It is for that very reason that I took umbrage when Trump told those newbies entering the former home of G-men like Melvin Purvis that “we’re going to rebuild the FBI. It will be bigger and better than ever.” Because we are focused on all things Mueller — all day every day — some of you may have been thinking that Trump’s idea of remaking the agency was a dig at its former director. I took it as something potentially more sinister and un-American. Could his rebuild be the first step toward creating Trump’s very own police force; a special police force within the agency — a “Gestapo”?

And for lagniappe, the most read blog of 2017 was from Glenn Redus on Aug. 2, “Trump takes a dump on us all.” This after it was revealed that Trump complained to golfing buddies that the White House, the people’s house, was a “dump.”

As an old-time newspaper guy, I have a habit of wanting to check facts, because even though every word out of Donald J. Trump’s mouth has been a lie so far, I can’t help thinking that maybe this time he’s telling the truth. So when Trump told New Jersey golfing buddies recently that one reason he golfs so frequently at his exclusive resorts is because the White House “is a real dump,” I just had to check it out. I’ll admit that it’s been a few years since I visited the White House — I believe Ronald Reagan was still president when I took the tour with my family — but it’s hard to imagine that in the interim, the place that’s been described as our Presidential Palace has gone that far downhill. As a taxpayer, I have an interest in seeing that my investment is being cared for properly, and as an American citizen, I want to be sure my country is putting its best foot forward for visiting dignitaries, especially those of the Russian persuasion.

No right-thinking person is asking Trump to stay in the White House. Most taxpayers would gladly pay to send him to the most remote luxury vacation destination possible. Like the one on the moon.