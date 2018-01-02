What About That $2.8 Trillion Social Security Trust Fund ‘Loan?’

Social Security, aka the Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) program, was signed into law in 1935. Today, our government owes we the taxpayers more than $2.8 trillion in Social Security Trust Fund “dollars borrowed.” OK, Congress actually owes the Trust Fund, not us, but we poured a lot of money into Social Security over decades spent laboring for good and bad bosses.

An important trivia fact: This “loan” is considerably more than the debt our country owes China, according to federal budget watchers and analysts.

Don’t believe folks who try to argue that there is no “loan,” that the Trust Fund “has not been raided.” The government, they will try to tell us, is on the hook for the money in the form of “Special Issue Bonds,” government IOUs, and interest on the bonds has to be paid every year. OK, in 2016 the federal government provided a 3.2 percent return on the funds borrowed from Social Security but did not repay any of the outstanding IOUs.

Maddening, right? No paying down of the debt; just covering the interest (or the “vig,” as most Mafia loan collectors would say). Enough done, lawmakers could argue, to prevent any Congressional knees from being broken.

Another popular explanation by members of Congress concerning the debt and the not-too-rosy financial future of Social Security is that this “entitlement” program is not a lifetime guarantee: Congress set it up and it can shut it down. What? The Social Security website puts it this way:

“There has been a temptation throughout the program’s history for some people to suppose that their FICA payroll taxes entitle them to a benefit in a legal, contractual sense. … Congress clearly had no such limitation in mind when crafting the law. … Benefits which are granted at one time can be withdrawn.…”

Oh yeah? So the money taken out of our paychecks over the years supposedly to fund a small retirement program for taxpayers can simply disappear? Don’t we have a say in how this plays out? After all this is our money, earned through hard work. How can it simply disappear? Or, for that matter, how can it be “loaned” to Congress for projects we know nothing about?

Our payroll taxes — with corporations kicking in their fair share — deposited with Social Security created an opportunity for Congress to “raid” the trust fund. When money collected from wage earners exceeded funds paid to retirees, the surplus was handed over to the federal government as a “loan,” which has grown to $2.8 trillion.

Hold onto your anger for a few more minutes, because it’s likely to get worse, not better.

If the current occupant of the White House, Donald J. Trump, and his Republican cohorts in Congress attack “entitlement” programs such as Social Security next year or in 2019, not only will there be no repayment of the loan’s “principal,” but most likely the Trust Fund won’t receive any interest payment on the $2.8 trillion.

How is this possible? Keep getting madder. There’s a law on the books that requires Congress to offset any increase in the deficit with spending cuts. So what, you ask.

Remember, just last month lawmakers rammed through a tax cut bill that will add $1.5 trillion to the federal budget deficit during the next 10 years. Where is Congress most likely to look to trim $1.5 trillion during the next decade?

You guessed it: one of the prime targets is Social Security, the “entitlement program” whose coffers have been raided for decades to fund wasteful government programs (commonly called pork barrel projects) approved by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle. Preliminary estimates talk about a $25 billion cut in Social Security benefits just for 2018 as part of a proposed bill to offset the negative impact of the tax cut “gift” Trump signed into law before Christmas.

Right. Merry Christmas and happy holidays, retirees and soon-to-be retired folks. All the cash you paid into the fund through payroll tax deductions is pretty much just worthless pieces of IOU paper stored in a filing cabinet somewhere in the Social Security Administration office.

The cash isn’t there. The federal government has taken all of it for pet projects. The immediate impact, if Congress is forced to act this year or in 2019, would most likely be in the form of reduced benefits (payouts) and an increase of the age for full retirement — where the monthly government check could be considerably larger than in early retirement — to 70 years old from 66.

Congress owes us $2.8 trillion. Repayment of the “loan” might not keep Social Security from running a deficit after 2034, as currently projected. But it might extend its years of operating in the black long enough for some courageous members of Congress to finally formulate a cohesive plan to keep solvent a foundation for a retirement program for our children and grandchildren into the next century.