Republicans line up at the trough

One thing I learned this year is that prayer doesn’t work. I already knew that, so it wasn’t a shock or any such, just an affirmation, I suppose.

My absolutely sound, unshakable foundation for this rock-solid postulation is the continued existence of Psycho Donald “Jerkoff” Trump, Oval Office Occupant and the Republican Congress. The GOP is now the party of taxation without representation. Get rid of the elephant, the new party symbol should be hogs snout-deep in a trough.

Even though “pork barreling” has supposedly been banned since 2011, the party managed to ignore it and include things like a new tax credit for paid family leave, a tax break for citrus growers, even a big reform of craft beer regulations.

Psycho Don came to D.C. with the avowed goal to “drain the swamp.” Instead, he created a muddy, stench-infested pigsty that continues to ooze from the Oval Office to Congress, into the streets and across the nation.

Soon upon us will be his first “official” State of the Union Address. No reason for him to even bother since he singularly declares every week that his is the best-ever reign from the Oval Office.

If the Democratic members have any moxie they’ll go golfing or have a gigantic Star Wars movie party instead of wasting their time attending the address. Even better, schedule a 2018 election strategy retreat.

Another, far mattering item I learned — although again I already knew this one, too — is that this Republican Party and its golden head have no morals, scruples, ethics or charity . . . nor any lack of personal greed. Their ecstatic celebration after passing the worst “taxation reform” bill in history was nothing short of bile-inducing.

In case readers don’t know, the entire process of writing the bill was done in secret, with addendums written in pencil until the moment of passage. Even then, the House had to vote on it again because several provisions broke their own rules.

I/We learned that hidden inside the package was a secret provision “repealing Obamacare,” according to a beaming Psycho Don. He praised a provision in the Republican tax bill that guts the requirement that all Americans have health insurance, and said it “means Obamacare is being repealed,” though much of the 2010 health law remains in place.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that repealing the individual mandate would result in 13 million fewer people being insured in the next 10 years. Under the tax bill, a repeal of the mandate would not go into effect until 2019.

Also tacked into that unread tome was a rider allowing for drilling and exploitation of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. There’s no telling what other diabolical crap is inside.

After looking through the new law, it’s hard to know if my brain is filled with new knowledge or just swollen from being bashed by all the insanity.