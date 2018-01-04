Bannon is greasing the skids for another unlikely comeback

Comeback king Steve Bannon, pretend Nazi and greasy right-wing dirt bag who created Breitbart with ultrarich conservative backers, is calling the empty Republican suits in Washington “Trumptard Snowflakes.” It’s a decent journeyman’s jab, worth a brief smirk, but just not up to inside-the-Beltway standards.

Trumptard Snowflake simply lacks the zing a masterful rant like one in yesterday’s Daily Kos in which author Aldous J. Pennyfarthing described our ersatz President Donald Trump as an “off-brand butt plug.” My always alert Ivy League colleague Mastatalka tipped me off to that dazzler.

Speaking of which, I just found out in Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” that Mr. Trump had a scalp-reduction procedure. My wife, the OR nurse, tells me the procedure calls for cutting Trump’s orange forehead skin loose, tightly stretching it upward until the wrinkles come out, and then sewing down what’s left at the hair line. Any excess skin is snipped off like a bad haircut. Certainly explains a lot.

Nurse Marsha added that as far as she knows, there is no specific operating room procedure to assist Mr. Trump with pulling his sewn together head out of his bilious ass. Bannon obviously figured out how, or else Mr. Trump would still be riding his face like a Mack truck bulldog. It does however raise the question of whether Mr. Bannon has subsequently washed his hair.

The more beneficent folks among those who read our carefully crafted provender probably think that at the end of the day Moist Muffin Steve Bannon’s glistening patina is irrelevant. What is relevant however, is that Bannon has managed to edge his way to unlikely respectability in the bizarre alterworld that used to be called Washington, D.C. Bashing Mr. Trump is becoming an industry for those who found themselves in his White House dumpster.

Last August 18, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Herr Bannon “mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders reportedly said, probably adding, “and don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out.” The mainstream press on every side took the opportunity to discredit the always unpopular Mr. Bannon. In North Korea he was labeled a nut job, tto-rai in Korean. Even so, the man knows how to work a con.

On Monday, a Canadian story that claimed that Kim Jong-un had declared that the North’s nuclear arms program had succeeded beyond even his granddaddy’s wildest death-dealing dreams. Kim reportedly proclaimed that half the Hermit Kingdom had achieved its dream of being able to nuke America and was therefore prepared to move on to other pressing issues. It was a huge concession camouflaged as victory.

On Tuesday, U.S. United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said America will “never” accept a nuclear North Korea. Also on Tuesday, South and North Korean negotiators talked for 20 minutes on their version of a hot line. It seems that il Duce Trumpolini really pissed off the Koreans on both ends of the peninsula because now the South Koreans think Trump is even more tto-rai than little brother Kim.

Before his historic announcement, Kim was reportedly trying to create a loyal following of devoted North Korean-style kimchi consumers searching the wide open fermented vegetable market that somehow slipped under the U.N.’s embargo police. Kim’s plans took a serious hit when two North Korean Army deserters, running south after a steady diet of North Korean kimchi, were discovered to be infested with worms that thrive in the human fecal matter their countrymen use for fertilizer. Coincidentally, Kim declared himself willing to talk peace with South Korea without interference from Trump.

It must be maddening for the growing legion of Trump haters waiting for the other shoe to drop before he can light up North Korea. His startling acknowledgement that just maybe the North-South Korean talks might lead to something peaceful garnered him some kudos for reasonableness that he really didn’t earn. After a nutritious, non-poisonous pair of Big Macs and fries, Il Duce fell back on the familiar nuclear option after all. What a guy.

Trump’s usually provocative bluster — his “I have a bigger button than you” spiel, for example — masks a powerful worldwide economic solution to defang Kim by strangling his country into the Stone Age rather than making it glow in the dark like a waning moon. It isn’t pretty and innocent people will still die in droves, but inflicting famine on 25 million souls is more merciful than nuclear war.

It might still be if the world prevails against the Mango Mad Man. Without getting any credit for bringing North Korea to heel, it is up in the air whether Il Duce will continue to provoke his fellow mad man. Odds makers say it is currently a 50-50 bet that the U.S. will be at war with North Korea in 2018, according to Newsweek.

The bookies are already taking bets in Las Vegas.