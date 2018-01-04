When every choice is an evil choice

Comes a time in every man’s life when he has to choose the lesser of two evils and take a stand. Choose poorly and the party’s over. Choose wisely and you just might survive the day.

Early in life, decisions were easy, though they might not have seemed like it at the time . . .

Budweiser or Schlitz?

That was once quite a conundrum for me as I stood in a convenience store with my fake ID. I survived that decision, but would soon discover that the longer you live, the damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don’t decisions just keep on coming, and with bigger and bigger consequences.

Sometimes the bad choices are real . . .

OU or A&M?

Patriots or Giants?

Singleton or Newhouse?

. . . and sometimes it’s an imaginary scenario while you’re sitting in some dingy bar with a pal who’s every bit as cynical as you . . .

Hitler or Pol Pot?

Godzilla or Mothra?

Manson or Dahmer?

Huckabitch or Kellyanne?

“. . . and you have to choose one!”

Always before I was able to rationalize. “Well, I hate the idea that I’ll end up in a stewpot, but at least I wouldn’t have to listen to Dahmer like I would with Charlie, so I’ll take Dahmer!”

But friends, we’re faced today with a decision unlike anything we’ve ever faced before . . .

Trump or Bannon?

. . . oh please hepme Jesus!

In case you’ve been hibernating on the dark side of Uranus, Psycho Don (Thanks for that, Fred) is spitting mad at the Nazi Bannon over some quotes in an upcoming book by Michael Wolff, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

Excerpts from this worthy tome have Bannon calling Trump spawn Donnie Jr.’s meeting with some Russians “treasonous” and “unpatriotic,” which sent Daddy Trump into a lawyer-summoning tizzy, even though we all know that in this instance, at least, Bannon was speaking truth.

As opponents of this fetid regime, how do we know who to root for during a mind-bender of this magnitude?

It was Harry Truman who said, “The buck stops here,” so if we apply that to the Orange Abomination now inhabiting that same office, then Trump is the ultimate evil that we must oppose.

But what about Bannon?

It can be argued that it was Bannon who made it cool again to be a Nazi, and that if not for him we wouldn’t be inflicted with Trump in the first place. Bannon has always been the “man with the plan,” so it’s certainly possible that he’s still pulling the strings, using the book to fire a salvo at the despot he himself created, but for some evil purpose we have not yet ascertained.

And hey, you’re right, we certainly can hope that both men develop bleeding ulcers, or stroke out in their respective barcaloungers, but somewhere in the back of my mind is that old drinking buddy cajoling me that I have to choose one!

Okay, okay! I pinch my nostrils, scrunch up my eyes and say, “Bannon, give me Bannon, and may the gods have mercy on my soul!”

Honestly, I had an easier time picking Pol Pot.