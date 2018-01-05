Snowflakes of the world, unite!

Here at the Jersey Shore, Thursday’s blizzard dumped so much snow that I cannot open my front door. The wind and huge, swirling flakes have created near white-out conditions. The governor has declared a state of emergency.

Maybe it’s just coincidence, but I have been on Facebook for much of the day and have not been called a “snowflake” once. Now that it’s evident just how much damage a few million snowflakes can do, the right-wing Trump lovers have backed down, or so it seems.

Liberals and indeed anyone who fears the madman in the White House can take a lesson from this storm. While every snowflake is unique, they all pull together when they have to get the job done.

And there are lots of jobs to do, on every front. In Virginia, where a Democrat won a legislative seat by a single vote, his Republican opponent nonetheless will be sworn into the House of Delegates after the Republican chairman of the state board of elections “randomly” pulled his name out of a bowl. The fact that the election might just as well not have been conducted at all is a slap in the face to all those who did vote. The outcome allows the House to retain its Republican majority; it would have been split 50-50 had the Democrat been seated.

This seems a clear case of vote tampering, but don’t hold your breath waiting for the Justice Department to step in. They’re too busy — wait for it — looking at Hillary Clinton’s e-mails again, according to The Daily Beast.

Meanwhile, 45 is trying to quash publication of Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which is full of insider revelations about the dysfunction and discord within the administration. An attorney representing 45 sent a cease-and-desist letter to Wolff and his publisher, CNN Money and other sources report.

In a column posted on the website of The Hollywood Reporter Thursday, Wolff wrote about some of what he witnessed during his year in the White House. It’s a frightening read in which Wolff reveals the tension and distrust within the administration. To me, the scariest part is the penultimate sentence, in which Wolff writes, “At Mar-a-Lago, just before the new year, a heavily made-up Trump failed to recognize a succession of old friends.”

So, fellow snowflakes, the year is not yet a week old and our work is cut out for us. We have nothing to lose but our country.