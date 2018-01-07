Psycho Don hoisted on his own petard

“It’s the same old story, yeah

Everywhere I go

I get slandered, libeled

I hear words I never heard in the Bible..”

— Paul Simon, ‘Keep the Customer Satisfied’

Journalist Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury,” a chronicle of Psycho Donald Trump’s behind the scenes turbulent White House, is the book we all imagined and hoped for.

Of course Psycho and his legal turkeys tried to stop distribution, an attempted move of First Amendment censorship never before seen in White House history.

Too late, Big Fat Dumb Donald, the thing is flying off the shelves at bookstores and as digital media. Wolff is laughing all the way to the bank and you are a laughingstock, sucker.

Naturally, The Donald is screaming (literally) for stronger libel laws so he can sue. How usual for him.

Even though Sarah “Huckster” Sanders and Psycho are in total denial, working journalists say Wolff had the run of the White House while gathering material for his book.

In response to the book, Psycho has been active:

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” “Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.

Russian collusion a hoax? Did the world miss this astounding moment? Shouldn’t this qualify as delusional?

Psycho Don got what he deserves. His yuuuuge ego and yearning for publicity and glory caused him to approve of Wolff’s project. Sad, hee, hee.

Stephen Bannon shines as he calls Ivanka “dumb as a brick,” but it’s earned him a trip to Trump’s Siberian dog house, where he’s now been tagged as “Sloppy Steve.” How weak Donnie. Is this the best name you could come up with at 6 in the morning?

Screaming “fake” and “fraud,” The Donald was hoisted on his own tiny petard.

GQ magazine does a good job of summing the scene:

“If Trump refuses to abide by the standard (and now useless) ‘norms’ of the presidency — shit, if he doesn’t even KNOW them — why should ANYONE in the press adhere to needless norms of their own? They shouldn’t, and it appears that Michael Wolff was one of the few people to instinctively grasp that, and I hope more White House insiders follow his lead. Sometimes you need a rat to catch a rat.”