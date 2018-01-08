Chilling, and I’m not even talking about the weather

Way back in July, Psycho Donald Trump told a crowd at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, that “with the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office.”

As the beginning of his second year of Oval Office occupancy looms on the landscape, the nation and world suffer his immaculate self-deception. The only thing Psycho Don has been master of is prevarication, untruthfulness and outright bullshit.

Psycho and his daft press spokeswoman Sarah “Huckster” Sanders have kept an army of fact-checkers out of the unemployment office. His and her lies are legendary, and they smash their own records daily. They’ve spawned a whole cottage industry of comedic television skits during the year. Does this qualify as “job creation?”

Psycho Don appears to suffer from the Dunning-Kruger effect, which holds that the least competent people often believe they are the most competent. Back home, we call that “terminal dumbass” or “as full of shit as a Christmas turkey.” You get the idea.

How much has Donnie’s image fallen? As CNN, the network he loves to hate has noted, “Trump’s approval ratings from February to November among the demographic groups that formed the core of his electoral coalition have seen a substantial decline. Trump’s numbers have fallen by 8 points among Republicans, by 9 points among voters over 50, by 10 points among whites with no college, and by 17 points among white evangelicals.

Donnie, these ain’t the numbers of one who is “more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office.” These numbers suck, Psycho!

CNBC has written that “The president of the United States is not well. That is an uncomfortable thing to say, but it is an even worse thing to ignore.”

That assessment came just after his completely unhinged interview with the “The Failing New York Times.”

Just a sample of his delusion from the story:

“Virtually every Democrat has said there is no collusion. There is no collusion. And even these committees that have been set up. If you look at what’s going on — and in fact, what it’s done is, it’s really angered the base and made the base stronger. My base is stronger than it’s ever been. Great congressmen, in particular, some of the congressmen have been unbelievable in pointing out what a witch hunt the whole thing is. So, I think it’s been proven that there is no collusion.”

Damn, Donnie, find us just one Democrat who has publicly said this shit!

Want more from the Times interview?

“What I’ve done is, I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department.”

That should chill any sane human being to the toenails and cause one to scream, “Are you f’n nuts, Donald?”

Please protect us Abe!

Unfortunately, Psycho Don still has three more years to entertain and delude his base, the nation and the world.

We’re only eight days into the new year, but what a sobering, chilling time it’s likely to be.