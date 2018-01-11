What happens if you put Donald Trump in a room with Cabinet members and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, all set to reform American’s immigration issues?

Evidently, you get a Mexican standoff.

That’s the group that took on the task of immigration reform this week, but came no closer to resolution due in large part to a scatterbrain approach from the stable genius who seemed to hold the “Dreamers” hostage in exchange for a funding commitment for his magic wall.

Immigration has been a hot topic for Trump ever since he proclaimed during the presidential campaign that our neighbors to the southwest are “rapists and murders.” But even coming off a Republican retreat to Camp David at which The Donald secured votes of confidence from Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, it was still business as usual for the Republicans as nothing could be accomplished.

Trump waffled from point to point and even contradicted himself by suggesting that he’d sign a bill that would fix the issues with the “Dreamers” in exchange for a promise to pay for his wall later. When that idea hit a . . . um . . . wall, the group agreed to negotiate for legislation that would focus on border security, chain migration, the visa lottery and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

YOUR LIPS MOVE, BUT I CAN’T HEAR WHAT YOU’RE SAYING

This wavy, daisy chain of a plan was not the definitive deal Republicans hoped to forge through The Donald, who has only been firm about his hate for illegal immigrants and his hopes to build a wall to keep them out.

During his campaign, Trump told anyone who would listen that we were going to build “a big, beautiful wall,” and of course he also said Mexico would pay for it. Stated as fact during rally after rally, Trump would often get that smug look on his face and lead his rabid followers in chants of “build that wall” ad nauseam to drive home the point.

I never supported any of Trump’s concepts and have always been against building any wall on the southwest border. The idea of building such an edifice-o-hate was impractical and did not seem to take into account little things like the winding nature of the Rio Grande, or how it would force us to lose parts of some border states.

Its construction would actually cause us to lose something much larger — our historic commitment to the tired huddled masses who make us an international melting pot.

Everyone could agree that Americans should not be footing the bill for Trump’s elaborate and unrealistic campaign promise, but all seemed to change the day the Orange ‘Gina Grabber took office and proclaimed the whole Mexico-paying thing was not that big a concern.

That shift in dialogue has grown into an anticipated $18 billion line item in our budget.

I have yet to hear any Trump supporters complaining about the exorbitant price of this needless “beautiful” wall or why we should all of a sudden pay for its construction.

Q: "Has the president abandoned the idea of Mexico paying for the wall?" Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "No, he hasn't." pic.twitter.com/G85RvOomcX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 9, 2018

White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump has not moved away from having Mexico pay, but despite a raised eyebrow or dour scowl, she simply cannot be counted on to tell the truth.

As early as September of last year, Trump shifted his campaign staple from the backs of Mexicans to the American taxpayer by dangling the Dreamers as red meat for his base. Meetings with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi seemed to assure his willingness to fix DACA, but somewhere along the way it became okay for us to pay for the wall.

By the waning hours of 2017, Trump asked Congress for $18 billion over the next decade to build his wall — or about 723 miles of it — that would cover well less than half of the 2,000 mile border.

After his meeting in Camp David, Trump said he would somehow figure out a way to make Mexico, repay U.S. taxpayers, which was not exactly a chant-worthy promise.

On the same day as the bipartisan summit, a federal judge in California issued a nationwide injunction that forced the administration to continue processing DACA renewal applications and not end the Obama-era program by March 2018.

Judge William Alsup argued that not only was President Obama right to enact the plan in 2012, but that Trump had also backed the plan in September of 2017 when he tweeted:

“Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have job, serving in the military? Really?”

Judge Alsup argued this Trump Tweet counted as a public proclamation by the chief executive in support of the program.

Of course we know The Donald just loves the Dreamers, and he’s the one true champion of the common man. But truth is in the end, we’re all just another brick in the wall.