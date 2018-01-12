Mar-a-Lago’s foreign workers have a real shithole job

Sometimes timing is everything.

As Donald Trump mouths off vulgarities about brown and black people from poor and disaster-torn countries, it’s important to remember that he has welcomed 70 people from his shithole countries to Mar-a-Lago for winter season in Palm Beach.

An annual migration of varied complexions and cultures “come over” on H-2B immigration visas to work for a limited number of months at low-paying, generally menial jobs such as maid, gardener, server and janitor. Resort owners know the drill and file months in advance for workers. They’re claiming, many months before they attempt to hire, that it’s impossible to get American workers to fill these jobs.

But that’s just a wink and a nod lie.

These workers from shithole countries depend on their resort employers for food, housing and a modest salary. They can be sent home for any perceived infraction, and therefore are deferential and easier to intimidate than Americans worker — to both employer and guest. Talking back could mean they lose the money they were counting on to provide for their families back home. Or finance their education. Or to save money for a home or business. After all, they all have hopes and dreams -– that’s why they’re here.

This winter the visa workers will serve the obnoxious, pampered Trump base at Mar-a-Lago as the guests carry on about dirty immigrants flooding American from Mexico in the south or Haiti or El Salvador — wherever those countries are, but surely they’re even worse than Mexicans. Besides, they have it on good authority that everyone in Haiti has AIDS.

The visa workers will mop floors or clean toilets of the super rich, close enough to hear guests carry on about immigrants stealing jobs from American workers and living it up on welfare. Immigrants will never go back to their huts in Africa after they’ve had a taste of the good life here.

Maybe the visa workers caring for guest children at the resort daycare will hear the queen mothers whispering about keeping rapists and criminal immigrants out of America that threaten their second and third vacation homes.

Most of the H-2B workers are, Trump would be surprised to know, much like the Dreamers who have demonstrated excellence to stay in America under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. They are generally bright, open to new experiences and motivated to work or learn. Some learn new skills or get on-the-job training they can use when they return home.

They work. They listen. And at Mar-a-Lago, they will hear the worst examples of America. Maybe they’ll even serve the Idiot in the White House, or his immigrant wife.